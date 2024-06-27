This restyled five-bedroom family home on Bryony Way, Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market for a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000 with Chesterfield-based estate agents, Dales & Peaks.This restyled five-bedroom family home on Bryony Way, Mansfield Woodhouse is on the market for a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000 with Chesterfield-based estate agents, Dales & Peaks.
Cinema room in converted loft caps brilliant restyling of family home in Mansfield Woodhouse

By Richard Silverwood
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:13 BST
A cinema room in the converted loft is an ingenious example of how a property in Mansfield Woodhouse has been brilliantly re-imagined and restyled.

The current owners wanted to bring the five-bedroom house on Bryony Way up to modern-day standards and create fantastic, flexible accommodation to suit the lifestyle of a growing family.

And they have done such a good job that the property is now an exciting addition to the local market, with a guide price of between £425,000 and £450,000 attached by Chesterfield-based estate agents, Dales & Peaks.

Located on a good-sized corner plot within a sought-after development close to Peafield Lane Academy, the house offers 2,077 square feet of living space and stylish decor over three storeys, including that converted loft, which also features a versatile work-from-home space.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, family lounge, formal dining room, stunning kitchen, WC and a utility room, which has been inventively created within part of an integral double garage.

On the first floor, you will find a family bathroom and four generously proportioned bedrooms, including a master which boasts an en suite. The fifth bedroom is the second-floor space currently being used as a cinema room.

Outside, there is a beautifully landscaped and extended garden at the back of the property, with a lawn, sheltered terrace and seating area. The front provides off-street parking space in front of the garage.

If we’ve whetted your appetite, take a look round for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Let'; begin our tour of the £425,000 Mansfield Woodhouse home in the modern and spacious kitchen, which comes complete with a stunning island.

1. Modern and spacious kitchen

Let'; begin our tour of the £425,000 Mansfield Woodhouse home in the modern and spacious kitchen, which comes complete with a stunning island.

The kitchen features an array of high-spec, integrated appliances and granite and solid-oak worktops. Those appliances include a hide-and-slide oven, a microwave, an induction hob and a plate-warmer, all by Neff.

2. High-spec appliances

The kitchen features an array of high-spec, integrated appliances and granite and solid-oak worktops. Those appliances include a hide-and-slide oven, a microwave, an induction hob and a plate-warmer, all by Neff.

Part of the open-plan kitchen is a cosy family living space in front of bi-folding doors that lead to the rear garden and its sheltered terrace.

3. Doors to the garden

Part of the open-plan kitchen is a cosy family living space in front of bi-folding doors that lead to the rear garden and its sheltered terrace.

The ground floor hosts two reception rooms, including this family lounge or living room, with a bay window facing the front of the house and a feature fireplace with log-burning stove.

4. Bay-fronted family lounge

The ground floor hosts two reception rooms, including this family lounge or living room, with a bay window facing the front of the house and a feature fireplace with log-burning stove.

