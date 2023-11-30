Christmas lights to brighten Thoresby Vale this weekend

Residents of Harron Homes development Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire are getting into the festive spirit with an evening of carols as the Christmas tree and lights are turned on this Friday 1st December from 6pm.

Working with Harworth Estates Property group, the residents have arranged for a tree and lights to decorate the development in the run up to Christmas. There will also be a coffee van on site serving warm drinks to keep the chill away.

The residents of Thoresby Vale will be coming together to turn the lights on and sing Christmas carols as part of building a welcoming community. This event follows the creation of a Residents Association which holds meetings where residents can discuss community matters, plan local events, and share information.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands said “We are delighted to see the residents of Thoresby Vale come together in this way to begin the Christmas season. We cannot wait to see the lights turn on and bring a bit of festive joy. I encourage anyone looking for a new community to live in to come along and see what Thoresby Vale has to offer.”

