Christmas lights illuminate Thoresby Vale

Residents of Harron Homes development Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire began the Christmas season this weekend with an evening of carols to celebrate switching on the Christmas tree and lights.

Working with Harworth Estates Property group, the residents arranged for a tree and lights to decorate the development in the run up to Christmas. As the lights were switched on and shone over the site the residents sang carols together and enjoyed a festive beverage and treat.

The residents of Thoresby Vale came together in the Christmas spirit as the warmth of the community kept the chill of the evening at bay. The event follows the creation of a Residents’ Association which holds meetings where residents can discuss community matters, plan local events, and share information.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands said “It was a joyful occasion with the singing and warm drinks. The lights looked amazing and really brightened Thoresby Vale with Christmas magic. We are delighted to see the residents of Thoresby Vale come together in this way to begin the Christmas season.”

Thoresby Vale features a selection of three, four and, five bedroom homes priced from £259,995.

The sales office can be found off The Avenue, Off Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, NG21 9PS or contacted on 01623 549086.