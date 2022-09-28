Chocolate box property in Selston that is impossible not to fall in love with
This is the kind of pretty picture-postcard property that wouldn’t be out of place on a box of chocolates. And it’s right on your doorstep in Ashfield.
It’s impossible not fall in love with the four-bedroom, detached home on visual appearance alone. And you won’t be disappointed with the interior either, as our photo gallery shows.
The house even has a beautiful name – Pippin Close in Selston, and it is currently for sale with Eastwood estate agents Burchell Edwards, who are inviting offers in the region of £325,000.
Set in a cul-de-sac within a popular, sought-after part of the village, the property is immaculately presented throughout.
Double bay-fronted, it also boasts a private garden surrounded by greenery, plus a detached single garage with power and lighting.
The ground floor comprises an inviting entrance hallway with storage cupboard, fitted breakfast kitchen, dining area, lounge with French doors leading to the garden, study/office and WC.
The first floor houses all four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, as well as a three-piece family bathroom.
The property benefits from double glazing and gas central heating throughout.