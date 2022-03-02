Cheers! Your chance to buy a house with a bar and 'gin snug' in the back garden

The four-bedroom, detached house sits on Sough Road and is being marketed by the Ripley-based estate agents, Matthew Thomas Residential, for an appealing price of £279,950.

That bar and ‘gin snug’, equipped with power, add up to a fantastic outdoor entertaining space. But it is only one of many assets that make the property a perfect family home.

It is close to the centre of the village and to local schools, while it is about one-and-a-half miles from Alfreton railway station. What’s more, there is no onward chain in the sale.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, breakfast kitchen, dining room, living room, conservatory, guest WC and utility room.

Upstairs on the first floor, you will find four fine bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite shower room, and also a family bathroom.

Outside, there is ample off-street parking at the front, plus a garage with an up-and-over door.

The back garden features two sets of artificial turf, a block-paved patio and a decked seating area.

Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Here it is!..... And here it is......that amazing bar and 'gin snug' in the back garden of the South Normanton property. Imagine the fun nights you could have, entertaining family and friends through the summer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Cosy and plush Cosy and plush are the words that spring to mind when describing the living room. The windows overlook the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Your table is ready The dining room adds a touch of class to the Sough Road property, don't you think? It is beautifully presented, with a window facing the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Comfortable conservatory Bright, spacious, comfortable. All these words accurately describe the conservatory, which can be found at the far end of the ground floor. Note that the drinks trolley is ready to be wheeled into the 'gin snug'! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales