This distinctive four-bedroom house at The Avenue sits within one of Mansfield's most desirable places to live. It is on the market for £649,950 with estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners.

The Avenue in the Berry Hill area is one of Mansfield’s most desirable places to live, so it must be tempting to take a look inside this distinctive property, which has just come on to the market.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Apr 2024, 13:11 BST

It’s a spacious, four-bedroom detached house, modernised, improved and presented in an immaculate condition. Assets include a south-facing garden, underfloor heating downstairs, solar panels, a kitchen extension, a new CCTV alarm system and a new boiler installed only last year.

Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners are marketing it for £649,950, and here’s your chance, via our photo gallery below, to check out a house that is sure to be lapped up by a growing family.

It offers living accommodation so spacious that it extends to 1,848 square feet. The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, large L-shaped, open-plan lounge and dining room, open-plan dining kitchen with living space, utility room, study and shower room.

Upstairs, a galleried landing gives access to four good-sized bedrooms, including three with fitted wardrobes, and a modern, fully tiled shower room with underfloor heating.

Outside, a driveway with turning space leads to an integral, single garage with remote-controlled, electric up-and-over door, by a front garden consisting of a lawn, mature shrubs and trees.

The rear garden is private and enclosed, and features a raised, paved patio, lawn, well-stocked borders, mature shrubs and trees, a further cobbled patio and a stone path.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Our tour of the £649,950 Mansfield house begins in the luxurious, L-shaped open-plan living room and dining room. Windows to the front and back make it a bright space with a tiled floor, underfloor heating and coving to the ceiling. Sliding patio doors lead out to the rear garden.

Our tour of the £649,950 Mansfield house begins in the luxurious, L-shaped open-plan living room and dining room. Windows to the front and back make it a bright space with a tiled floor, underfloor heating and coving to the ceiling. Sliding patio doors lead out to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla

The living room features a superb limestone fireplace with an inset log-burner-style gas fire and granite hearth.

The living room features a superb limestone fireplace with an inset log-burner-style gas fire and granite hearth. Photo: Zoopla

The dining room is a pleasant space, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends.

The dining room is a pleasant space, ideal for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla

Moving on now to the open-plan dining kitchen and living area, which benefits from a recent extension. It includes an island with matching base units, an integrated wine-cooler and a fitted granite breakfast table.

Moving on now to the open-plan dining kitchen and living area, which benefits from a recent extension. It includes an island with matching base units, an integrated wine-cooler and a fitted granite breakfast table. Photo: Zoopla

