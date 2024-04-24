It’s a spacious, four-bedroom detached house, modernised, improved and presented in an immaculate condition. Assets include a south-facing garden, underfloor heating downstairs, solar panels, a kitchen extension, a new CCTV alarm system and a new boiler installed only last year.
Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners are marketing it for £649,950, and here’s your chance, via our photo gallery below, to check out a house that is sure to be lapped up by a growing family.
It offers living accommodation so spacious that it extends to 1,848 square feet. The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, large L-shaped, open-plan lounge and dining room, open-plan dining kitchen with living space, utility room, study and shower room.
Upstairs, a galleried landing gives access to four good-sized bedrooms, including three with fitted wardrobes, and a modern, fully tiled shower room with underfloor heating.
Outside, a driveway with turning space leads to an integral, single garage with remote-controlled, electric up-and-over door, by a front garden consisting of a lawn, mature shrubs and trees.
The rear garden is private and enclosed, and features a raised, paved patio, lawn, well-stocked borders, mature shrubs and trees, a further cobbled patio and a stone path.
Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.