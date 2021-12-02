But that‘s the case with Shirland in Derbyshire, which sits two-and-a-half miles from Alfreton. And on the market with estate agents Dales And Peaks is one of the jewels in its crown, this attractive, double bay-fronted period property at a guide price of £350,000 to £375,000.

It’s The Old School House on Goose Green Lane in the sought-after village, which is surrounded by towns and an abundance of countryside.

The three-bedroom, detached house was tastefully redeveloped in 2014. The work retained much of the freehold property’s original charm, while also adding some contemporary and practical touches.

Spanning 1,246 square feet of accommodation, The Old School House is dominated by a stunning living and dining area, which is open plan.

A kitchen, bay-fronted lounge, utility room and WC complete the ground floor, while three generously proportioned bedrooms, two of which have en suite shower rooms, can be found upstairs, along with a family bathroom.

1. High-spec kitchen Here is our first look at the high-specification kitchen, which boasts integrated Neff appliances and solid quartz worktops. It has a modern and stylish feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Cosy dining area Next to the kitchen is this cosy dining area. Ideal for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen comforts Another view of the kitchen, which has all you need for a comfortable lifestyle. As you can see, there is plenty of storage space too. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Quiet sitting area This is the sitting area within the open-plan section of the ground floor. A perfect spot for some peace and quiet after a busy day, or for a bit of working from home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales