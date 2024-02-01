Halfmoon Farm at Kingsway, believed to date back to the 17th centuiry, is an oasis nestling within suburban Ashfield, boasting spectacular features and potential for the construction of stables and other outbuildings.

With five double bedrooms, a cinema room, three bathrooms and multiple store rooms, it must be viewed, say the marketing estate agents, EweMove (East Midlands), so don’t miss out on our photo gallery below.

A private driveway, with ample space for off-street parking, leads to the farmhouse, where an entrance hall guides you to all the ground-floor rooms. These include a reception lounge, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, separate utility room, snug or dining area, downstairs bathroom and WC, laundry room and study room, as well as that cinema room.

Upstairs, you will find a master bedroom with balcony, four additional, good-sized bedrooms and two more bathrooms. Outside, well-maintained gardens and woodland put the icing on the cake. There is also space for a garage.

Adding merit to the location for families is that it is on the doorstep of Kingsway Primary School, very close to Kirkby College and only half a mile from Kirkby train station.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Come on inside! The front door that leads into a welcoming entrance hall at the £750,000 Kirkby farmhouse. Come on inside! Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2 . Colourful kitchen The first room to take a look at is the colourful breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a range of units and a central island. Just off is a separate utility room. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3 . Fully equipped A second glance at the breakfast kitchen, which is fully equipped and has space for all your appliances. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales