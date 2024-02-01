News you can trust since 1952
Welcome to Halfmoon Farm, a charming period property, with five bedrooms, at Kingsway, Kirkby, which has just hit the property market for £750,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).Welcome to Halfmoon Farm, a charming period property, with five bedrooms, at Kingsway, Kirkby, which has just hit the property market for £750,000 with estate agents EweMove (East Midlands).
Charming period farmhouse, worth £750,000, explodes on to Kirkby property market

Exploding on to the property market in Kirkby this week is a charming period farmhouse, worth £750,000 and standing on 5.5 acres of land.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:41 GMT

Halfmoon Farm at Kingsway, believed to date back to the 17th centuiry, is an oasis nestling within suburban Ashfield, boasting spectacular features and potential for the construction of stables and other outbuildings.

With five double bedrooms, a cinema room, three bathrooms and multiple store rooms, it must be viewed, say the marketing estate agents, EweMove (East Midlands), so don’t miss out on our photo gallery below.

A private driveway, with ample space for off-street parking, leads to the farmhouse, where an entrance hall guides you to all the ground-floor rooms. These include a reception lounge, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, separate utility room, snug or dining area, downstairs bathroom and WC, laundry room and study room, as well as that cinema room.

Upstairs, you will find a master bedroom with balcony, four additional, good-sized bedrooms and two more bathrooms. Outside, well-maintained gardens and woodland put the icing on the cake. There is also space for a garage.

Adding merit to the location for families is that it is on the doorstep of Kingsway Primary School, very close to Kirkby College and only half a mile from Kirkby train station.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

The front door that leads into a welcoming entrance hall at the £750,000 Kirkby farmhouse. Come on inside!

1. Come on inside!

The front door that leads into a welcoming entrance hall at the £750,000 Kirkby farmhouse. Come on inside!

The first room to take a look at is the colourful breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a range of units and a central island. Just off is a separate utility room.

2. Colourful kitchen

The first room to take a look at is the colourful breakfast kitchen, which is fitted with a range of units and a central island. Just off is a separate utility room.

A second glance at the breakfast kitchen, which is fully equipped and has space for all your appliances.

3. Fully equipped

A second glance at the breakfast kitchen, which is fully equipped and has space for all your appliances.

Attached to the breakfast kitchen is this living area, complete with feature fireplace and doors leading outside to the garden. As you can see, there is space for a pool table for a bit of family fun.

4. Living area with doors to garden

Attached to the breakfast kitchen is this living area, complete with feature fireplace and doors leading outside to the garden. As you can see, there is space for a pool table for a bit of family fun.

