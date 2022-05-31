Offers of more than £250,000 are invited for the four-bedroom, semi-detached property that sits on Layton Avenue, close to Mansfield Superbowl and less than half a mile from the town’s train station.
It is also close to schools and just round the corner from the town centre and all its shops and amenities.
But what impresses BuckleyBrown most are its “brilliantly presented and well furbished rooms which give the house real character and beauty”.
Downstairs, there are two reception rooms, a lounge and living room, both with feature fireplaces.
The kitchen is superb, with an abundance of space and a stylish, modern decor.
The first floor features three sizeable and scopy bedrooms, as well as a gorgeous bathroom. And the second floor hosts a stylish and cosy fourth bedroom that has an arched roof.
The outside space augments the property nicely. There’s decorative shrubbery at the front, and a south-facing garden with tiled patio area at the back.
