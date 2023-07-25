Hidden away in tranquil surroundings is this gem of a chocolate-box cottage, complete with garden pond, in a part of Ollerton that formed the old village.

Dating back to 1880, the charming, four-bedroom, detached property on Main Street is “one of a kind”, according to New Ollerton-based estate agents, Chadwells, who have listed it on the market this month for £425,000.

It even comes with an incredible 52-foot long workshop that was used as a vehicle accident repair shop for more than 30 years.

The cottage’s lovely external appearance is complemented by a delightful, well-established garden, bursting with cherry, twisted hazel and magnolia trees and flowers. A fish pond and water feature sit near a small allotment area, where you can grow fruit and vegetables, and a greenhouse.

A large part of the garden is laid to lawn, with multiple patio and block-paving seating areas, while a sizeable, private, gated driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to a detached garage with eaves storage.

Indoors, size and space are the key words. The ground floor comprises a welcoming kitchen, grand dining room, lengthy lounge, a utility room, cloakroom and bedroom. Upstairs, three good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, fitted with a four-piece suite, complete the living accommodation.

