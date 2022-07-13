Charming bungalow in quiet area of Ravenshead could be your family's next move

If the answer is yes, then this four-bedroom, detached property on much-loved Ashford Drive could be just the ticket.

Offers in excess of £300,000 are being invited by estate agents Gascoines, who say the bungalow has lots of scope and potential.

As it stands, well-proportioned rooms are cleverly arranged over two floors. But such is its flexibility, you could create a layout to suit your own requirements, while the property sits on a lovely plot with gardens at the front and back, parking space and a garage.

What’s more, the home is within easy reach of village schools, shops and pubs, not to mention Newstead Abbey, and it is offered for sale with no upward chain.

As well as the four bedrooms, the bungalow boasts a lounge diner, breakfast kitchen, inner hallway and two shower rooms.

For a sneak preview, check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Breakfast kitchen Let's begin our brief tour of the Ravenshead property in the breakfast kitchen. A bright and sunny space, it features base and wall units with tiled worktops, an inset stainless steel sink and drainer, and a breakfast bar for informal dining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Double oven This is the breakfast kitchen from a different angle. It is fitted with a double oven and four-ring halogen hob. There is also an integrated dishwasher, plumbing for a washing machine and a practical side door leading straight on to the driveway. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Large lounge diner The lounge is a large, flexible room, spacious enough to accommodate a dining area. The room is decorated with coving to the ceiling, while there is a living-flame gas fire with stole surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Staircase to first floor A second shot of the lounge diner, which features a staircase leading to the first floor. Plenty of natural light flows through uPVC windows at both the side and front. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales