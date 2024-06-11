So it is a pleasure to let you have a look round this charming, detached property in a peaceful and picturesque area of town on Church Street.

Situated on a plot spanning three-quarters of an acre, the four-bedroom bungalow is for sale with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown, who have attached a price tag of £675,000.

As you approach it via electric gates, it is soon clear that you are entering a tranquil oasis well worth that kind of money. A large driveway provides ample off-street parking space for many cars and leads to a garage, as well as the front door of the bungalow.

Step inside to find two modern and spacious reception rooms (sitting room and lounge), a stunning kitchen, a conservatory and then a family bathroom and the four high-quality bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a home office. The master bedroom boasts its own private dressing room and a stylish en suite shower room.

From the lounge, conservatory, master bedroom and home office, you can access the sizeable, landscaped gardens, which include lovely lawns at the front and back, a patio area, seating areas and a superb, wooden gazebo that is perfect for entertaining family and friends in the summer.

1 . Stunning, modern kitchen Let's start our tour of the £675,000 Kirkby bungalow in the stunning, modern kitchen, which comes complete with a range of matching units and cabinetry, complementary work surfaces and an inset sink. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Appliances and natural light The kitchen is not only filled with contemporary appliances, but also natural light thanks to a large window overlooking the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Splendid sitting room The first of two spacious reception rooms to take a look at is this splendid sitting room, with its feature fireplace and traditional log-burner. Bi-folding doors lead to the conservatory. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Stylish and comfortable A second look at the sitting room, which is both stylish and comfortable. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales