Welcome to High Street, Warsop and a four-bedroom, detached property that is making waves in the housing market, especially as the asking price is an enticing £350,000 with Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown.

The cottage actually dates back almost 300 years. It was wonderfully extended in the 1980s, and now it has been renovated and revitalised by the current owners.

Possibly the highlight of the ground floor is an open-plan space that combines a newly-fitted kitchen with a dining area and a contemporary conservatory. Mind you, it competes for affection with a lovely, lengthy lounge with a traditional fireplace and exposed wooden beams to the ceiling.

Completing this floor is a home office and a WC, while a cellar down below comes in handy for storage.

All four bedrooms can be found upstairs. The master is so large there is space for more than one king-sized bed, as well as extensive, built-in wardrobes. Just off the landing is an impressive four-piece bathroom suite, complete with a luxurious corner bath tub and a separate shower cubicle.

As if all that’s not enough, wait until you see a well-kept and enclosed garden at the rear of the cottage. There’s a patio for al fresco dining, a sizeable lawn and a driveway leading to a garage.

Hopefully, you cannot wait to delve into our photo gallery below, so away you go!

