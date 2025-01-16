CHARACTER PROPERTY: Charming 5 bed 1570s property on the market for £400,000 to £425,000 in Ashfield

The property in Manor Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield offers space in abundance, whilst standing proud in a convenient part of town and will certainly impress. You can feel the warmth of this home as soon as you walk through the doors as it boasts an inviting layout with exposed beams, low ceilings, exposed brick fireplace surrounds and has been delicately and tastefully decorated throughout.

The dining room is the hub of this family home, providing a brilliant space for you to enjoy with family and friends and benefits from an open fire.

Leading off the dining room you will find a lovely lounge which benefits from triple aspect windows allowing for ample natural light to flood through.

Both of the reception rooms complement each other very well as they offer an array of traditional features, including exposed stone open fires that visually make an impact and also set the scene in the cooler months.

As you walk further you will find a traditional kitchen which comes complete with a range of matching units and cabinets with complementary work surface over and there is a utility room leading off here for added convenience. Completing the ground floor is a WC. On the first floor you will find three generous bedrooms with additional fourth room used currently being used as a small bedroom and a bright and spacious family bathroom.

As you walk further upstairs onto the second floor you will find a further two bedrooms which are all of a brilliant size and one of which is split into two useable spaces/a study. Outside you will find ample parking space for a number of vehicles, as well as double detached garage and established garden to the rear.

Call Buckley Brown on 01623 355156 to arrange a viewing.

