CHARACTER PROPERTIES: 8 of the best new character properties to hit the market

3 . 5 bed barn conversion, Main Street, Papplewick, Nottingham, £750,000

This beautiful barn conversion is being offered to the market with no onwards chain. Situated in a sought after location set back off of main street is a small close and within the idyllic village of Papplewick. The property has an abundance of character throughout including the tradition stone exterior and exposed beams internally, but offers a contemporary living space suitable for an array of buyers. Contact Gascoines on 01623 355702. Photo: Zoopla