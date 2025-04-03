CHARACTER PROPERTIES: 8 of the best new character properties to hit the market

These are eight of the best new character properties to hit the market in the last month.
1. Character properties
Check out some of the best new character properties on the market Photo: Zoopla
2. 4 bed barn conversion, Teversal Barn, Pleasley Road, Teversal Village, £600,000
A semi detached stone barn conversion with four bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms, occupying a large south west facing plot with an integral double garage and resin driveway, set back behind electric gates in a delightful semi-rural setting. Contact Richard Watkinson & Partners 01623 306746. Photo: Zoopla
3. 5 bed barn conversion, Main Street, Papplewick, Nottingham, £750,000
This beautiful barn conversion is being offered to the market with no onwards chain. Situated in a sought after location set back off of main street is a small close and within the idyllic village of Papplewick. The property has an abundance of character throughout including the tradition stone exterior and exposed beams internally, but offers a contemporary living space suitable for an array of buyers. Contact Gascoines on 01623 355702. Photo: Zoopla
4. 6 bed detached house, High Oakham Road, Mansfield, £595,000
Simply outstanding!... Is the only way to describe this exceptional six bedroom, Edwardian home which boasts a flexible family living accommodation throughout with an array of high quality fittings and characterful features giving an impressive finish. Standing proudly on a superb plot in the sought-after location of High Oakham in Mansfield, where local shops, amenities and the highly regarded High Oakham Primary School are just a short distance away. Contact Staton & Cushley on 01623 306506. Photo: Zoopla
