4 . 4 bed detached house, Rose Cottage, Astwith, Chesterfield, £700,000 to £725,000

This pretty stone detached four bedroom cottage is situated in the former grounds of the Hardwick Estate and sits within a 0.17 acre plot. The property has an abundance of charming period features including inglenook fire places, exposed stone and oak beams offering 2127 sqft of accommodation over two floors. Photo: Zoopla