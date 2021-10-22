The answer is a resounding yes, and more, from this detached house in the village of East Stoke, less than five miles from Newark and about a 40-minute drive from Mansfield.
Full of character, the Fosse Road property has its own private setting and extensive grounds in a stunning location, and boasts a wealth of internal space.
All the rooms have been well maintained over the years, but would benefit from modernisation.
The home is blessed with a two-bedroom annexe that could be used as a commercial bed-and-breakfast operation. And the whole £1.2m package comes into own outside thanks to its landscaped gardens, several outbuildings, two stables, patios and a triple garage. not forgetting those orchards!
