The answer is a resounding yes, and more, from this detached house in the village of East Stoke, less than five miles from Newark and about a 40-minute drive from Mansfield.

Full of character, the Fosse Road property has its own private setting and extensive grounds in a stunning location, and boasts a wealth of internal space.

All the rooms have been well maintained over the years, but would benefit from modernisation.

The home is blessed with a two-bedroom annexe that could be used as a commercial bed-and-breakfast operation. And the whole £1.2m package comes into own outside thanks to its landscaped gardens, several outbuildings, two stables, patios and a triple garage. not forgetting those orchards!

To taker a closer look, check out our photo gallery and the listing on the Zoopla website here.

To arrange a viewing, call estate agents, Open Door Property.

1. Lovely lounge If there is one room that sums up how characterful the East Stoke property is, it's this lovely, long lounge. It includes a feature fireplace and a bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Elegant dining room Imagine sitting down to dinner in this elegant dining room. It even has access to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Traditional study The third of the reception rooms is this traditional study. It also has a feature fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. More than a conservatory The property's garden room is far more than a conservatory. It is bright, airy and spacious, and offers stunning views. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales