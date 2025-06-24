CHARACTER: four-bedroom farmhouse in Mansfield with self contained annex on the market for £895,000

Complemented by a beautifully converted barn annex, this unique residence in Main Street, Blidworth, offers versatile living space ideal for multigenerational living, guest accommodation, or even a private workspace. The principal residence is accessed via two entrances—one through a welcoming porch and another leading directly into the heart of the home.

The property boasts a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and sitting area designed for both everyday living and entertaining.

The kitchen includes integrated appliances, along with a central island ideal for using as a breakfast bar. This kitchen also comes equipped with an inset sink for added functionality and style.

Spotlights throughout provide bright, contemporary lighting, while bifold doors to the rear and front-facing windows flood the space with natural light.

On the ground floor is a dedicated office, two elegant sitting rooms, and a convenient shower room.

The generous sitting and dining area easily accommodates your preferred dining furniture, making it perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

Meanwhile the living room area offers a touch of character, with new carpeted flooring, exposed traditional wooden ceiling beams, and a charming feature log burner that adds warmth and a focal point to the space.

Upstairs, you'll find four generously sized bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom, as well as a family bathroom and an additional guest shower room. The detached annex offers contemporary comfort with a traditional character. Its thoughtfully designed ground floor includes an open-plan lounge, kitchen, and dining space, a well-appointed bedroom with en-suite, and an additional separate bathroom.

A second bedroom is located on the upper floor, offering flexibility for guests, family, or other uses. Externally, the property stands proudly on a substantial and private plot. A driveway provides off-road parking for the annex, while the main farmhouse benefits from its own rear access with ample parking and direct entry to a spacious triple garage.

The beautifully maintained farmhouse gardens, mainly laid to lawn and complemented by a charming patio area, create the perfect backdrop for alfresco dining and relaxed outdoor living.

To find out more or book a viewing contact BuckleyBrown on 01623 889107.

Quaint This wonderfully characterful four-bedroom farmhouse exudes charm and timeless elegance

Tranquil At the rear of the property, a spacious patio opens onto a well-kept lawn.

Annex The self contained annex has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Character The property is packed with original features including wooden ceiling beams.