CHARACTER: Charming and historical Ashfield home could be yours for £360,000

A masterpiece of character and charm the property is ideally located in the heart of Sutton-in-Ashfield in Manor Street and enjoys excellent transport links, proximity to local amenities, and space in abundance. Step inside and you’re instantly greeted by warmth and charm with the property certain to impress from the very first viewing.

The home is brimming with traditional features, including exposed beams, fireplaces, low ceilings, and tasteful décor that enhances its inviting layout. At the heart of the property is the formal dining room, an ideal entertaining space complete with a captivating open fire.

Meanwhile the delightful lounge showcases triple-aspect windows flooding the room with natural light, complemented by a striking exposed stone fireplace. Together, the dining and living rooms create a perfect balance for both relaxing with family and entertaining guests. The kitchen is presented with traditional units and space for a range cooker and is complemented by a separate utility room for added convenience.

Completing the ground floor is a well lit cloakroom/WC providing a convenient facility for guests. Upstairs, the first floor hosts three generous bedrooms including a master with built in storage, a further smaller bedroom, and a bright, spacious family bathroom.

On the second floor are two additional bedrooms, including one cleverly split into two areas, perfect for a study, extra living space and an ideal area for those who need to work from home. Externally, this remarkable property continues to impress with ample parking, a detached double garage offering parking two vehicles or additional storage and a beautifully established rear garden offering a private retreat.

The rear garden is a generous, well-tended outdoor space with a central raised circular flower bed surrounded by a lawn. Mature shrubs and trees border the garden, creating privacy and a peaceful atmosphere. Garden seating areas and a swing seat offer inviting places to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

The front exterior of this charming stone house features an attractive porch with a pitched roof and a solid wooden front door with an oval glass panel. The traditional stonework and leaded windows add character, while a paved driveway provides parking.

The property is surrounded by mature shrubbery and greenery, lending a welcoming and homely feel.

Homes of this historic calibre are rarely available, don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history – call Pinewood Property Estates Clowne on 01246 494582 to arrange your exclusive viewing.

