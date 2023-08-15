News you can trust since 1952
Welcome to Gardener's Cottage on Rectory Lane, Kirkby, a three-bedroom property within stunning grounds. It is on the market with Ravenshead-based estate agents, Gascoines, for £695,000.Welcome to Gardener's Cottage on Rectory Lane, Kirkby, a three-bedroom property within stunning grounds. It is on the market with Ravenshead-based estate agents, Gascoines, for £695,000.
Character and class -- marvel at £695,000 Kirkby cottage within stunning grounds

If you’re a sucker for properties with a touch of character and class about them, then this prestigious cottage in stunning grounds on the edge of Kirkby is one to drool over.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:39 BST

Gardener’s Cottage on Rectory Lane is a three-bedroom home on a private 0.7-acre plot, with breathtaking views, that is on the market with Ravenshead estate agents Gascoines for £695,000.

A spokesperson for Gascoines enthuses: “This property blends elements of traditional character with superb, contemporary styling and high-quality fittings to create a beautiful home.

"With its stone-built look, the design is thoughtful, sympathetic and elegant throughout, thanks to a subtle decor and on-trend finishes.”

The ground floor is dominated by an impressive open-plan living kitchen but also features a snug, a utility room, cloakroom and large store room. Upstairs, you will find three spacious double bedrooms, with the master boasting a dressing area and en suite, plus a modern family bathroom.

The grounds outside have to be seen to be believed. They have been extensively landscaped to create various areas on different levels to meander through via a network of pathways. There is a lawned garden with mature shrubs, an elevated patio leading to a summer house and even a lookout vantage point with excellent views.

Gardener’s Cottage is accessed via a private road, and electric gates with an intercom system open on to off-street parking space for numerous vehicles and lead to two garages, one single and one double.

Enough of the words. Let’s check out the pictures in our gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

The ground floor of Gardener's Cottage is dominated by a large and impressive open-plan kitchen (background) and living area

1. Open-plan living area and kitchen

The ground floor of Gardener's Cottage is dominated by a large and impressive open-plan kitchen (background) and living area Photo: Zoopla

The large bespoke kitchen is a fabulous space, styled in a contemporary manner. It is fitted with a range of elegant wall and base units, complementing work surfaces, while there is room for a dining table.

2. Large bespoke kitchen

The large bespoke kitchen is a fabulous space, styled in a contemporary manner. It is fitted with a range of elegant wall and base units, complementing work surfaces, while there is room for a dining table. Photo: Zoopla

A traditional-style Aga range oven adds a touch of farmhouse character to the kitchen, and blends in nicely with a modern central island.

3. Farmhouse character

A traditional-style Aga range oven adds a touch of farmhouse character to the kitchen, and blends in nicely with a modern central island. Photo: Zoopla

A third shot of the kitchen, showing how it flows seamlessly into the living section of the open-plan area at the £695,000 Kirkby cottage.

4. Seamless flow

A third shot of the kitchen, showing how it flows seamlessly into the living section of the open-plan area at the £695,000 Kirkby cottage. Photo: Zoopla

