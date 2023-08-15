If you’re a sucker for properties with a touch of character and class about them, then this prestigious cottage in stunning grounds on the edge of Kirkby is one to drool over.

Gardener’s Cottage on Rectory Lane is a three-bedroom home on a private 0.7-acre plot, with breathtaking views, that is on the market with Ravenshead estate agents Gascoines for £695,000.

A spokesperson for Gascoines enthuses: “This property blends elements of traditional character with superb, contemporary styling and high-quality fittings to create a beautiful home.

"With its stone-built look, the design is thoughtful, sympathetic and elegant throughout, thanks to a subtle decor and on-trend finishes.”

The ground floor is dominated by an impressive open-plan living kitchen but also features a snug, a utility room, cloakroom and large store room. Upstairs, you will find three spacious double bedrooms, with the master boasting a dressing area and en suite, plus a modern family bathroom.

The grounds outside have to be seen to be believed. They have been extensively landscaped to create various areas on different levels to meander through via a network of pathways. There is a lawned garden with mature shrubs, an elevated patio leading to a summer house and even a lookout vantage point with excellent views.

Gardener’s Cottage is accessed via a private road, and electric gates with an intercom system open on to off-street parking space for numerous vehicles and lead to two garages, one single and one double.

Enough of the words. Let’s check out the pictures in our gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Open-plan living area and kitchen The ground floor of Gardener's Cottage is dominated by a large and impressive open-plan kitchen (background) and living area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Large bespoke kitchen The large bespoke kitchen is a fabulous space, styled in a contemporary manner. It is fitted with a range of elegant wall and base units, complementing work surfaces, while there is room for a dining table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Farmhouse character A traditional-style Aga range oven adds a touch of farmhouse character to the kitchen, and blends in nicely with a modern central island. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales