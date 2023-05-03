News you can trust since 1952
Census 2021: More Mansfield residents own holiday homes

More people in Mansfield had a second address as a holiday home than in 2011, census figures show.

By Will Grimond
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:13 BST

As part of the 2021 census, the Office for National Statistics has revealed which areas in the UK have the most holiday home owners.

The ONS says there has been a 4.7 per cent increase across England and Wales in the number of people staying at a second, holiday home address for more than 30 days a year, rising from 426,000 to 447,000.

The figures – from the 2021 census – show there were 613 people from Mansfield staying at holiday homes – up from 532 in 2011.

The rising number of second homes in holiday hotspots has seen some local authorities take measures to curb the squeeze on the housing supply for residents, such as reforming council tax.
This means 0.6 per cent of the area's 104,466 residents regularly stayed at a holiday home as of 2021.

As staycations become more popular, so too has the number of people with holiday hideaways in other parts of the UK – 189,000 did so as of 2021, up from 155,000 a decade prior.

The Government has announced new rules for short-term lets.

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said: “Tourism brings many benefits to our economy but in too many communities we have seen local people pushed out of cherished towns, cities and villages by huge numbers of short-term lets.

“I’m determined that we ensure that more people have access to local homes at affordable prices, and that we prioritise families desperate to rent or buy a home of their own close to where they work.”

Meanwhile, the figures show Spain has retained the top spot for those with a holiday home abroad, with 66,000 homes.

On the other hand, France has seen its popularity drop, falling from 62,000 to 51,000, although it was the second most popular choice in 2021.

The figures also show the demographics of holiday home owners have shifted over this period.

The ONS said the peak age of people staying in holiday homes has increased, from 64 years old in 2011 to 73 years old in 2021, which it said likely reflects the growing size of this generation.