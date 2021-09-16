The home, on Bath Street, is being marketed by Mansfield-based Pinewood Properties, which describes it as ‘convenient and desirable’, and perfect for those wanting to get a foot on the property ladder.

It sits in the middle of a popular residential area, close to transport links and local amenities. And it is an affordable price, with Pinewood inviting offers of more than £140,000.

As well as the two bedrooms, the house comprises a spacious lounge, modern kitchen, excellent dining room, extravagant bathroom and handy attic room.

Outside, a beautiful, enclosed garden includes a patio and even an outbuilding that is currently being used as a fully functional bar, with heating and electricity.

This is a part-exchange, and the estimated plot completion is for February or March next year.

Call Pinewood on 01623 621001 to arrange a viewing.

For more details, see bit.ly/3EmbbeJ

1. Spacious lounge The spacious lounge provides all the home comforts you need. How about a cosy night in front of the telly? Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

2. Modern kitchen A fitted kitchen boasts all the modern amenities. It is bright and well presented, and has a door giving access to the garden. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

3. Beautiful dining room As well as the lounge, the home offers this beautiful dining room. Perfect for a gathering of family or friends. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

4. Patio and bar A real bonus is this patio area and outbuilding, which us currently being used as a bar. The building boasts its own heating and electricity. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales