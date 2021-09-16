The home, on Bath Street, is being marketed by Mansfield-based Pinewood Properties, which describes it as ‘convenient and desirable’, and perfect for those wanting to get a foot on the property ladder.
It sits in the middle of a popular residential area, close to transport links and local amenities. And it is an affordable price, with Pinewood inviting offers of more than £140,000.
As well as the two bedrooms, the house comprises a spacious lounge, modern kitchen, excellent dining room, extravagant bathroom and handy attic room.
Outside, a beautiful, enclosed garden includes a patio and even an outbuilding that is currently being used as a fully functional bar, with heating and electricity.
This is a part-exchange, and the estimated plot completion is for February or March next year.
Call Pinewood on 01623 621001 to arrange a viewing.
For more details, see bit.ly/3EmbbeJ