Welcome to the grand Manor House, a grade II listed property, off Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, where a plush one-bedroom apartment is for sale. Estate agents Purplebricks are inviting offers of more than £120,000.

Call yourself lord or lady of the manor at this historic Mansfield Woodhouse pile

By Richard Silverwood
Published 9th Jul 2024, 15:50 BST
Ever fancied living in one of the Mansfield area’s grandest, most historic houses and calling yourself lord or lady of the manor?

Well now you can – thanks to this one-bedroom apartment that has just come on to the market within Manor House, a grade II listed property off Priory Road in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The handsome, sprawling property, which sits within lawned gardens, boasts a rich history that dates back to the 16th century. Now it comprises high-quality flats, and this one is for sale with estate agents Purplebricks, who are inviting offers of more than £120,000, with no upward chain.

It’s not just any old apartment either. It’s a ground-floor stunner, exceptionally presented and finished from top to bottom to provide modern-day living at its finest.

A spacious internal layout boasts top-notch fixtures and fittings and offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, with tasteful decor and large, traditional windows that remind you of the building’s past.

An open-plan living room/dining room and kitchen sits at the heart of the apartment and is the perfect space for relaxing or entertaining friends. The beautiful double bedroom is a comfortable retreat, while the luxurious three-piece shower room provides both convenience and elegance.

Outside, you have access to the house’s charming grounds, featuring green spaces and trees all within the security of a stone boarder wall with gated access. You also have your own allocated parking space, although Mansfield Woodhouse train station is only 0.3 miles away.

Take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

This gated entrance gives access to the grounds of Manor House and a private driveway that leads to your apartment.

1. Welcome to my manor!

This gated entrance gives access to the grounds of Manor House and a private driveway that leads to your apartment.

Once inside the grounds of the grade II listed building, you are immediately struck by the lush, lawned gardens, which are beautifully maintained. The one-bedroom £120,000-plus apartment we are looking for is on the ground floor.

2. Lush lawned gardens

Once inside the grounds of the grade II listed building, you are immediately struck by the lush, lawned gardens, which are beautifully maintained. The one-bedroom £120,000-plus apartment we are looking for is on the ground floor.

Let's start our tour of the interior of the apartment in the spacious open-plan living room and dining room, which is exceptionally presented.

3. Open-plan living room and dining room

Let's start our tour of the interior of the apartment in the spacious open-plan living room and dining room, which is exceptionally presented.

Dinner is served under the chandeliers, and with views of the glorious gardens. The true life of a lord or lady of the manor!

4. Dinner under the chandeliers

Dinner is served under the chandeliers, and with views of the glorious gardens. The true life of a lord or lady of the manor!

