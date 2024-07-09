Call yourself lord or lady of the manor at this historic Mansfield Woodhouse pile

Well now you can – thanks to this one-bedroom apartment that has just come on to the market within Manor House, a grade II listed property off Priory Road in Mansfield Woodhouse.
The handsome, sprawling property, which sits within lawned gardens, boasts a rich history that dates back to the 16th century. Now it comprises high-quality flats, and this one is for sale with estate agents Purplebricks, who are inviting offers of more than £120,000, with no upward chain.
It’s not just any old apartment either. It’s a ground-floor stunner, exceptionally presented and finished from top to bottom to provide modern-day living at its finest.
A spacious internal layout boasts top-notch fixtures and fittings and offers a warm and inviting atmosphere, with tasteful decor and large, traditional windows that remind you of the building’s past.
An open-plan living room/dining room and kitchen sits at the heart of the apartment and is the perfect space for relaxing or entertaining friends. The beautiful double bedroom is a comfortable retreat, while the luxurious three-piece shower room provides both convenience and elegance.
Outside, you have access to the house’s charming grounds, featuring green spaces and trees all within the security of a stone boarder wall with gated access. You also have your own allocated parking space, although Mansfield Woodhouse train station is only 0.3 miles away.
Take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.