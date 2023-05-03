News you can trust since 1952
Offers in the region of £750,000 are being invited by Kimberley estate agents Watsons for this eyecatching five-bedroom, detached bungalow at OIympus Court in Hucknall. Buyers will get the chance to add the finishing touches themselves.

Buy this £750,000 Hucknall bungalow, with Swedish sauna, and help to complete it

How do you fancy working alongside the developer to complete a superb family home in Hucknall to your own style, standard and specification?

By Richard Silverwood
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:59 BST

That’s the intriguing offer to property-hunters with this five-bedroom, detached bungalow on Olympus Court, off Watnall Road, at the west end of the town, conveniently located between the centres of Hucknall and Kimberley.

Much of the substantial, eyecatching property is built, complete with a self-contained annexe that has a steam room and Swedish sauna. But several areas are currently under renovation, and estate agents Watsons, of Kimberley and Eastwood, are inviting offers in the region of £750,000 to buy the bungalow and get involved in an exciting construction and design project at the same time.

A spokesperson for Watsons said: “The renovation is currently at the plastering stage, so the lucky buyer can have input into various finishes, including bathroom suites, hardware, tiles, flooring, lighting and paint colours.”

In brief, the property comprises (or will comprise) an entrance hallway, spacious lounge, open-plan dining kitchen and family room, utility room, primary bedroom with dressing room and en suite and four more bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

The annexe can be found in the grounds of the property. It would be perfect for renting out as a holiday home, possibly through Airbnb, or for summer entertaining. It has an open-plan living space, a kitchen and that steam room, fitted with a rainfall shower and Swedish sauna. It also boasts its own veranda with a pitched roof.

The private gardens are predominantly lawned, with block-paved patio areas and also low hedges at the back, giving views over open fields. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space, while double gates lead to a further enclosed parking area with an outdoor storage shed.

Olympus Court is a quiet cul-de-sac. Countryside walks are within easy reach, but so is junction 27 of the M1.

Check out our photo gallery below to get a feel for the bungalow, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Our tour of the Hucknall bungalow begins in the impressive, open-plan dining kitchen.

1. Open-plan dining kitchen

Our tour of the Hucknall bungalow begins in the impressive, open-plan dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

A second shot of the sleek and stylish dining kitchen,

2. Sleek and stylish

A second shot of the sleek and stylish dining kitchen, Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen boasts all you need to display your culinary skills.

3. Display your culinary skills

The dining kitchen boasts all you need to display your culinary skills. Photo: Zoopla

Integrated appliances aplenty adorn the dining kitchen

4. Integrated appliances aplenty

Integrated appliances aplenty adorn the dining kitchen Photo: Zoopla

