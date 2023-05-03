How do you fancy working alongside the developer to complete a superb family home in Hucknall to your own style, standard and specification?

That’s the intriguing offer to property-hunters with this five-bedroom, detached bungalow on Olympus Court, off Watnall Road, at the west end of the town, conveniently located between the centres of Hucknall and Kimberley.

Much of the substantial, eyecatching property is built, complete with a self-contained annexe that has a steam room and Swedish sauna. But several areas are currently under renovation, and estate agents Watsons, of Kimberley and Eastwood, are inviting offers in the region of £750,000 to buy the bungalow and get involved in an exciting construction and design project at the same time.

A spokesperson for Watsons said: “The renovation is currently at the plastering stage, so the lucky buyer can have input into various finishes, including bathroom suites, hardware, tiles, flooring, lighting and paint colours.”

In brief, the property comprises (or will comprise) an entrance hallway, spacious lounge, open-plan dining kitchen and family room, utility room, primary bedroom with dressing room and en suite and four more bedrooms, plus a family bathroom.

The annexe can be found in the grounds of the property. It would be perfect for renting out as a holiday home, possibly through Airbnb, or for summer entertaining. It has an open-plan living space, a kitchen and that steam room, fitted with a rainfall shower and Swedish sauna. It also boasts its own veranda with a pitched roof.

The private gardens are predominantly lawned, with block-paved patio areas and also low hedges at the back, giving views over open fields. At the front, a block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space, while double gates lead to a further enclosed parking area with an outdoor storage shed.

Olympus Court is a quiet cul-de-sac. Countryside walks are within easy reach, but so is junction 27 of the M1.

Check out our photo gallery below to get a feel for the bungalow, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Open-plan dining kitchen Our tour of the Hucknall bungalow begins in the impressive, open-plan dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Sleek and stylish A second shot of the sleek and stylish dining kitchen, Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Display your culinary skills The dining kitchen boasts all you need to display your culinary skills. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Integrated appliances aplenty Integrated appliances aplenty adorn the dining kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7