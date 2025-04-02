BUNGALOWS: 10 of the best new bungalows to hit the Market in Mansfield and Ashfield

3 . 4 bed detached bungalow, Southwell Road West, Mansfield, £375,000

Modern Living at its Best. Check out this stunning bungalow, beautifully decorated to an impeccable standard, and a true testament to the current owners’ attention to detail. Located in the highly sought-after Berry Hill area of Mansfield, this property offers the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, with close proximity to schools, shops, and excellent transport links. No upward chain. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355642. Photo: Zoopla