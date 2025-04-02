BUNGALOWS: 10 of the best new bungalows to hit the Market in Mansfield and Ashfield

We have found some of the best new bungalows to hit the market in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
From turn key corner plot properties to bungalows primed to put your own stamp on – which one is your favourite?
Visit Zoopla for more details or contact individual estate agents.
1. 3 bed detached bungalow, Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, £430,000 - £450,000
Prepare to fall in love with this spacious three bedroom, detached bungalow which sits pretty in an ideal location close to local amenities and transport links into the town centre whilst also offering an enclosed and private plot. Boasting a spacious internal layout that will be perfect for any growing family. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355439. Photo: Zoopla
2. 3 bed detached bungalow, Northfield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, £375,000
Check out this unforgettable, detached bungalow, located within Mansfield Woodhouse, conveniently close to public transport links, local amenities and schools. There is no doubt that this property has been lovingly maintained by its current owners as stunning decor runs throughout, making this home completely move in ready. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355439. Photo: Zoopla
3. 4 bed detached bungalow, Southwell Road West, Mansfield, £375,000
Modern Living at its Best. Check out this stunning bungalow, beautifully decorated to an impeccable standard, and a true testament to the current owners’ attention to detail. Located in the highly sought-after Berry Hill area of Mansfield, this property offers the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, with close proximity to schools, shops, and excellent transport links. No upward chain. Contact Buckley Brown on 01623 355642. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed detached bungalow for sale Winchester Close, Mansfield, £365,000
Check out this two double bedroom detached bungalow occupying a good sized corner plot extending to circa 0.16 of an acre with a detached double garage. The bungalow is in a small cul-de-sac in a highly regarded Berry Hill location. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the accommodation and plot on offer. Contact Richard Watkinson & Partners on 01623 355103. Photo: Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.