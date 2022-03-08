Bungalow is 'delightful piece of paradise' at new Mansfield development

And home could well be this three-bedroom, detached bungalow, which is one of only 32 properties at the development, just off Sheepbridge Lane.

On the market for £475,000 with estate agents Bartrop and Dilks Property Services, based in Worksop, The Durham at Sheepbridge sits on the most substantial plot, number 16.

A Bartrop and Dilks spokesperson said: “Occupying an impressive position at the rear of the development, it is a delightful piece of paradise.

"The Durham is an exceptional bungalow, with a high specification throughout.

"The elegance of the property is evident as soon as you open the door into the entrance lobby, which is incredibly spacious.”

The photos in our gallery are merely an indication of how the property is likely to look. They are not specific.

However, they are well worth checking out, and you can find out more information by visiting the Zoopla website here.

The sales suite at Sheepbridge Park is open from 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesdays to Sundays.

1. Bright kitchen diner The bright and airy kitchen diner comes with a choice of designer units, integrated appliances and granite worktops as standard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Doors to the patio A second look at the spacious kitchen diner at the Sheepbridge Park bungalow. Bi-folding doors open on to the patio area and lawned garden area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Modern and roomy The kitchen diner is as modern as it gets. There is an abundance of storage space, while the amount of room available will take you aback. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Time for a cuppa? Time for breakfast maybe, or even a quick cuppa? You could do it in style at this £475,000 bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales