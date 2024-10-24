Breathtaking in Berry Hill -- not a movie title but this luxurious £535,000 Mansfield home

Boffins at BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, are raving about the beautiful, architect-designed, five-bedroom, detached property and are inviting offers in the region of £535,000 for it.

Located at the sought-after address of Berry Hill Lane, it is a light-filled, spacious residence and an ideal pad for families, especially as it features a sizeable, low-maintenance garden.

An EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of B indicates that the house is highly energy-efficient and has a low environmental impact, and also showcases the quality of build. What’s more, the property is under LABC Warranty.

On the ground floor, which benefits from underfloor heating, a bright entrance hall leads the way to a couple of homely reception rooms, an impressive kitchen/dining room, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

The first floor comprises five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite facilities. The master bedroom also boasts a dressing room, and just off the landing is a modern family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple cars and leads to a double garage with ample storage space. At the rear, a garden has been stunningly landscaped to offer a manicured lawn, trees and a patio seating area.

It’s well worth a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Gorgeous family-sized kitchen/diner Our tour of the £535,000 Mansfield pad begins in this gorgeous and modern family-sized kitchen/diner. It comes complete with a beautiful range of matching wall and base units with quartz worktop surfaces, a tiled floor and ceiling inset spotlights. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Island and appliances Surrounding an island, which has extra storage and worktop space, is a range of integrated appliances. These include a double electric oven, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . French doors to the garden There is plenty of space for a breakfast/dining table and chairs in the kitchen/diner, which is so bright thanks to French doors that lead out to the garden. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Reception room with log-burner The ground floor of the £535,000 property is graced by two fine reception rooms, including this one, which is distinguished by a characterful log-burner that creates a warm and cosy atmosphere. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales