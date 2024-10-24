A touch of luxury is provided by this breathtaking five-bedroom, detached home on sought-after Berry Hill Lane in Mansfield. Offers in the region of £535,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown.A touch of luxury is provided by this breathtaking five-bedroom, detached home on sought-after Berry Hill Lane in Mansfield. Offers in the region of £535,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents, BuckleyBrown.
Breathtaking in Berry Hill -- not a movie title but this luxurious £535,000 Mansfield home

By Richard Silverwood
Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:19 BST
Breathtaking in Berry Hill. Sounds like a good title for a movie but, in actual fact, it’s the label attached by estate agents to this luxurious home in Mansfield, which has just been added to the ‘for sale’ market.

Boffins at BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, are raving about the beautiful, architect-designed, five-bedroom, detached property and are inviting offers in the region of £535,000 for it.

Located at the sought-after address of Berry Hill Lane, it is a light-filled, spacious residence and an ideal pad for families, especially as it features a sizeable, low-maintenance garden.

An EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of B indicates that the house is highly energy-efficient and has a low environmental impact, and also showcases the quality of build. What’s more, the property is under LABC Warranty.

On the ground floor, which benefits from underfloor heating, a bright entrance hall leads the way to a couple of homely reception rooms, an impressive kitchen/dining room, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

The first floor comprises five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite facilities. The master bedroom also boasts a dressing room, and just off the landing is a modern family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple cars and leads to a double garage with ample storage space. At the rear, a garden has been stunningly landscaped to offer a manicured lawn, trees and a patio seating area.

It’s well worth a look round via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Our tour of the £535,000 Mansfield pad begins in this gorgeous and modern family-sized kitchen/diner. It comes complete with a beautiful range of matching wall and base units with quartz worktop surfaces, a tiled floor and ceiling inset spotlights.

1. Gorgeous family-sized kitchen/diner

Our tour of the £535,000 Mansfield pad begins in this gorgeous and modern family-sized kitchen/diner. It comes complete with a beautiful range of matching wall and base units with quartz worktop surfaces, a tiled floor and ceiling inset spotlights.

Surrounding an island, which has extra storage and worktop space, is a range of integrated appliances. These include a double electric oven, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

2. Island and appliances

Surrounding an island, which has extra storage and worktop space, is a range of integrated appliances. These include a double electric oven, a fridge freezer and a dishwasher.

There is plenty of space for a breakfast/dining table and chairs in the kitchen/diner, which is so bright thanks to French doors that lead out to the garden.

3. French doors to the garden

There is plenty of space for a breakfast/dining table and chairs in the kitchen/diner, which is so bright thanks to French doors that lead out to the garden.

The ground floor of the £535,000 property is graced by two fine reception rooms, including this one, which is distinguished by a characterful log-burner that creates a warm and cosy atmosphere.

4. Reception room with log-burner

The ground floor of the £535,000 property is graced by two fine reception rooms, including this one, which is distinguished by a characterful log-burner that creates a warm and cosy atmosphere.

