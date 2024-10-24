Breathtaking in Berry Hill -- not a movie title but this luxurious £535,000 Mansfield home

Boffins at BuckleyBrown, of Mansfield, are raving about the beautiful, architect-designed, five-bedroom, detached property and are inviting offers in the region of £535,000 for it.
Located at the sought-after address of Berry Hill Lane, it is a light-filled, spacious residence and an ideal pad for families, especially as it features a sizeable, low-maintenance garden.
An EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of B indicates that the house is highly energy-efficient and has a low environmental impact, and also showcases the quality of build. What’s more, the property is under LABC Warranty.
On the ground floor, which benefits from underfloor heating, a bright entrance hall leads the way to a couple of homely reception rooms, an impressive kitchen/dining room, a utility room and a downstairs WC.
The first floor comprises five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite facilities. The master bedroom also boasts a dressing room, and just off the landing is a modern family bathroom.
Outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple cars and leads to a double garage with ample storage space. At the rear, a garden has been stunningly landscaped to offer a manicured lawn, trees and a patio seating area.
