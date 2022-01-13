The two-bedroom, detached property can be found on Main Road in Stretton, which is about three miles from Alfreton.

On the market with a guide price of £325,000, it is being sold with no upward chain by online estate agents, Purplebricks.

The views speak for themselves. But the bungalow also sits on a generously-sized plot and has fantastic potential to be turned into a forever home.

As well as the two bedrooms, the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside, there is a garden, with lawn and patio area, a detached garage and also parking for multiple vehicles.

