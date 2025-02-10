Brand new shared ownership homes near Mansfield lay the foundation for a greener future

Following New Homes Week Platform Home Ownership is shining a spotlight on its brand new eco-friendly development in Derbyshire.

Shirebrook offers a collection of 25 two, three, and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes just outside of Mansfield in collaboration with five-star developer Countryside that not only provide a modern lifestyle but also embrace cutting-edge sustainable technologies.

Designed with a clear focus on environmental responsibility and future-proof living, each home is equipped with an advanced air source heating system, which extracts heat from the ambient air to provide energy-efficient central heating and hot water. This technology significantly reduces carbon emissions and offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional heating methods.

In support of the growing shift towards electric vehicles, every plot within the development comes with dedicated EV charging points. This initiative ensures that residents can easily power their electric vehicles, contributing to lower overall emissions and promoting cleaner transportation.

At the development, all gas infrastructure has been eliminated, Shirebrook embraces renewable energy sources and minimises reliance on fossil fuels, aligning with the national drive towards greener, more sustainable living environments.

These sustainable features work together to create a living space that is not only stylish and contemporary but also environmentally responsible, appealing to homebuyers who are keen to reduce their ecological footprint.

Each property is tailored to meet the needs of families, first-time buyers, and professionals alike, offering a unique opportunity to invest in a greener future through Shared Ownership.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Prices start from £76,000 for a 40% share, making quality, sustainable living more accessible than ever.

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: "Sustainability is at the forefront of the vision for Shirebrook. By integrating air source heating, EV charging facilities on every plot, and a gas-free infrastructure, we are setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly developments. This approach not only benefits the environment but also ensures long-term savings and a healthier lifestyle for our residents.

“We would encourage anyone interested in any of the properties available at Shirebrook to please get in touch with our friendly sales team, as we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long.”

Discover a vibrant new community set in the picturesque town of Shirebrook, Derbyshire—a locale steeped in history and brimming with character. Shirebrook is a charming town with a population of around 13,000, known for its rich heritage from medieval times through its days as a thriving mining community. Today, the town is celebrated for its stunning period buildings, cultural landmarks, and a lively arts and culture scene that hosts regular events and festivals.

Residents of Shirebrook can enjoy a blend of modern conveniences and traditional charm. The area offers excellent local amenities including independent retailers, a diverse range of dining options, cozy pubs, and high-street shopping.

Families can benefit from access to quality educational institutions, recreational facilities, and well-maintained green spaces.

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and providing easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

For those looking to embrace a lifestyle that marries sustainable living with community spirit, Shirebrook is set to become a new destination for modern homeowners.

For further details on Shirebrook, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/node/538.