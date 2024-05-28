The two-bedroom, detached property, on School Hill, Kirkby, is the perfect example of a classy renovation that epitomises modern comfort and style.

Every room has been meticulously upgraded, while the decoration, flooring, windows, electrics, plumbing and boiler are all new and bang up to date.

What’s more, it is located in a tranquil cul-de-sac, far from the madding crowd but close to amenities, shops and commuting links, with scenic countryside on the doorstep.

It has just been added to the market by respected Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley, who have attached a guide price of between £260,000 and £270,000.

As you stroll through the bungalow, you will find a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a lovely lounge or living room, highlighted by a feature fireplace. The contemporary kitchen, which has been refitted, is the heart of the home, especially as it flows seamlessly into a dining area under a striking sky lantern roof.

There is also a convenient utility room, while two generously-sized double bedrooms are served by an elegant and luxurious shower suite that has been recently refitted.

Outside, gardens at the front and rear of the bungalow are low-maintenance and require minimum upkeep. At the front is a gravelled area with a patio pathway and established shrubs, while at the back is a private, enclosed area with a small lawn, patio, two large timber-built sheds, courtesy lighting and even space for a hot tub. We mustn’t forget either a garage with up-and-over door.

Check out the property for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Welcoming entrance hall As we step inside the £260,000 Kirkby bungalow, we are greeted by this welcoming entrance hall, which has a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and a built-in double-door cupboard. As you can see, it also leads conveniently into the living room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Attractive living room with feature fireplace Here is the attractive living room, which exudes comfort and style, especially with its wall-mounted, electric flame-effect feature fireplace. There is also a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and column radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Bespoke fitted shutters The living room is full of natural light thanks to dual-aspect, double-glazed windows, including this large one facing the front of the property. The windows are fitted with modern, bespoke shutters Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Contemporary refitted kitchen Next stop is the contemporary, refitted kitchen, which features an induction hob with extractor fan, an integrated Neff slide-and-hide oven, integrated fridge freezer and composite sink with mixer tap and drainer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales