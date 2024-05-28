This pretty, fully renovated, two-bedroom, detached bungalow on School Hill, Kirkby, has just been added to the property market for a guide price of between £260,000 and £270,000 by Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley.This pretty, fully renovated, two-bedroom, detached bungalow on School Hill, Kirkby, has just been added to the property market for a guide price of between £260,000 and £270,000 by Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley.
This pretty, fully renovated, two-bedroom, detached bungalow on School Hill, Kirkby, has just been added to the property market for a guide price of between £260,000 and £270,000 by Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley.

Bonny and renovated Ashfield bungalow could be paradise for downsizing couples

By Richard Silverwood
Published 28th May 2024, 12:45 BST
Downsizing couples, possibly searching for peace and quiet after the kids have flown the nest, will find it hard to resist this bonny bungalow in Ashfield.

The two-bedroom, detached property, on School Hill, Kirkby, is the perfect example of a classy renovation that epitomises modern comfort and style.

Every room has been meticulously upgraded, while the decoration, flooring, windows, electrics, plumbing and boiler are all new and bang up to date.

What’s more, it is located in a tranquil cul-de-sac, far from the madding crowd but close to amenities, shops and commuting links, with scenic countryside on the doorstep.

It has just been added to the market by respected Hucknall-based estate agents HoldenCopley, who have attached a guide price of between £260,000 and £270,000.

As you stroll through the bungalow, you will find a welcoming entrance hall that leads to a lovely lounge or living room, highlighted by a feature fireplace. The contemporary kitchen, which has been refitted, is the heart of the home, especially as it flows seamlessly into a dining area under a striking sky lantern roof.

There is also a convenient utility room, while two generously-sized double bedrooms are served by an elegant and luxurious shower suite that has been recently refitted.

Outside, gardens at the front and rear of the bungalow are low-maintenance and require minimum upkeep. At the front is a gravelled area with a patio pathway and established shrubs, while at the back is a private, enclosed area with a small lawn, patio, two large timber-built sheds, courtesy lighting and even space for a hot tub. We mustn’t forget either a garage with up-and-over door.

Check out the property for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

As we step inside the £260,000 Kirkby bungalow, we are greeted by this welcoming entrance hall, which has a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and a built-in double-door cupboard. As you can see, it also leads conveniently into the living room.

1. Welcoming entrance hall

As we step inside the £260,000 Kirkby bungalow, we are greeted by this welcoming entrance hall, which has a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and a built-in double-door cupboard. As you can see, it also leads conveniently into the living room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Here is the attractive living room, which exudes comfort and style, especially with its wall-mounted, electric flame-effect feature fireplace. There is also a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and column radiator.

2. Attractive living room with feature fireplace

Here is the attractive living room, which exudes comfort and style, especially with its wall-mounted, electric flame-effect feature fireplace. There is also a carpeted floor, coving to the ceiling and column radiator. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room is full of natural light thanks to dual-aspect, double-glazed windows, including this large one facing the front of the property. The windows are fitted with modern, bespoke shutters

3. Bespoke fitted shutters

The living room is full of natural light thanks to dual-aspect, double-glazed windows, including this large one facing the front of the property. The windows are fitted with modern, bespoke shutters Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next stop is the contemporary, refitted kitchen, which features an induction hob with extractor fan, an integrated Neff slide-and-hide oven, integrated fridge freezer and composite sink with mixer tap and drainer.

4. Contemporary refitted kitchen

Next stop is the contemporary, refitted kitchen, which features an induction hob with extractor fan, an integrated Neff slide-and-hide oven, integrated fridge freezer and composite sink with mixer tap and drainer. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AshfieldHucknallZoopla