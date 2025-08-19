Bespoke property near Ashfield blends modern comforts with character features

Built to an exceptional standard using handcrafted Belgian bricks and topped with a premium Spanish slate roof, this bespoke property seamlessly blends modern comforts with charming character features.

Set back from the road on a generous plot with a large private driveway, the home exudes quality and curb appeal.

The property benefits from being fully secure, fitted with a remote-access security system for peace of mind and boasts underfloor heating throughout the ground floor level.

Upon entering, you’re welcomed by a spacious entrance hall and a practical boot room, perfect for busy family life.

The heart of the home is the bright and airy open-plan kitchen diner, complete with integrated appliances and a striking feature wall of exposed reclaimed brick. Off the kitchen is a convenient utility room and a ground-floor bathroom.

The impressive living room boasts exposed wooden beams and a central exposed brick fireplace with a double-sided log burner, creating a warm and inviting space. The bright and light living room also boasts double French doors opening onto the front garden, perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts four generously sized double bedrooms, two of which benefit from their own ensuites. All are serviced by a stylish four-piece family bathroom suite with free-standing bath and a shower enclosure with a rainfall shower.

The second floor offers an incredibly versatile space—currently used as an additional living area and home office. This versatile space boasts carpeted flooring, recessed spotlights, and decorative exposed brick, this room offers flexible living options.

Flooded with natural light via multiple Velux windows, this floor also enjoys far-reaching views and features an ensuite, making it perfect for use as a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the property sits on a substantial plot and offers a driveway with off-street parking for multiple cars, access to a double garage, and a wrap-around garden featuring a well-maintained lawn, a vegetable patch, gravelled borders, various shrubs and trees — including apple, plum, and pear trees — all enclosed by mature hedge boundaries.

Located in the village of Selston, this exceptional home is perfectly positioned for families and commuters, offering a welcoming local community, excellent amenities, and fantastic transport links—including easy access to the M1.

To find out more or book a viewing contact HoldenCopley on 01156 914424.

