Bellway to start work on 484 new homes in Mansfield this summer

Construction work on two developments bringing 484 new homes to Mansfield will begin this summer.

Bellway East Midlands will build 314 properties for private sale and 170 affordable homes in its second phase of development at the wider Lindhurst neighbourhood on the edge of the town.

The housebuilder will be delivering the new homes under the Bellway name at Berry Hill Vale and will be building properties at Berry Hill Lea under its Ashberry Homes brand.

Detailed plans for the new homes, off Lindhurst Way East, were approved by Mansfield District Council’s planning committee in January.

It follows the completion of Bellway’s 146-home Berry Hill development, off Sherwood Way East, in 2022, which represented the first phase of its building on the wider project.

Steve Smith, Sales Director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are very keen to get started on these two new developments which will bring nearly 500 new homes to Mansfield and look forward to beginning construction work this summer.

“Berry Hill Vale and Berry Hill Lea will provide a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and two-bedroom bungalows designed to meet the specific requirements of local buyers. The wide variety of homes will appeal to buyers at different stages of the property ladder while the high proportion of affordable housing will enable local people who cannot afford a mortgage to secure a new home in the area.

“We very much see these two new developments as natural extensions of Berry Hill, which proved to be incredibly popular with all the homes being sold within three years.”

The masterplan for the Lindhurst neighbourhood includes designs for up to 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, a local centre with shops and community facilities, and public open space.

Steve said: “We are proud to be playing a major role in the Lindhurst project which is providing much-needed new homes and community facilities on the edge of Mansfield. Our new developments will feature energy-efficient homes with modern appliances, contemporary layouts and electric vehicle charging points.

“Careful consideration has been given to the style of the housing to ensure that the materials and colours reflect the traditional build character of Mansfield and help the developments to blend in with the surrounding area. Facing bricks will be a mixture or reds and orange, red bricks and stone will be used for detailing, roof tiles will be a mixture of greys and browns and white render will be used on some plots.”

The first properties are due to be released onto the market in the spring of 2026, with residents set to start moving into their new homes that summer.