The description comes from estate agents Dales & Peaks, based in Chesterfield, who have attached a guide price of between £375,000 and £395,000 for the four-or-five bedroom house on Studland Close.

It’s a family home that has been extended and re-designed, offering tons of space and flexibility. What’s more, it is set in a desirable corner plot, with an impressive, landscaped garden, and backs on to Manor Park.

The property covers 1,431 square feet of living accommodation over two storeys, with the ground floor housing a stunning open-plan kitchen with dining area, a living room or lounge, utility room, toilet and a space that has been converted from a garage and could be used as the fifth bedroom or as a work-from-home area.

Upstairs, you will find four more spacious bedrooms and also two modern bathrooms, including an en suite for the primary bedroom.

