For not only does Throleigh House date back to the 19th century, it was once owned by the Duke Of Newcastle and was part of the Clumber Park estate.

Its picture-perfect appearance offers instant kerb-appeal, while the warmth of its interior can be felt the moment you step through its spacious entrance hallway and navigate its inviting layout.

Offers of more than £425,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown for the detached, four-bedroom property on Chapel Lane, which has retained many of its original features and, of course, sits close to Sherwood Forest in the heart of Robin Hood country.

One of the current owners, Amy Lawton, told the Chad: “It is a beautiful Victorian home. While it is still very much a work in progress, there is so much potential, and we have had plans drawn up for a new garage and an annexe to be built.”

The ground floor of Throleigh House consists of a large lounge with feature fireplace, kitchen with living area, dining room, a utility room and WC. All four excellent bedrooms can be found upstairs, as well as an en suite shower room to the master and a three-piece family bathroom.

The exterior is a true delight, thanks to fine gardens that feature a well-maintained, wraparound lawn, patio seating area, a greenhouse and mature surrounding shrubs and trees that add a degree of privacy. A gravel driveway also provides plenty of off-street parking space and leads to a detached garage and stores.

