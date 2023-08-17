Take a look at this beautiful, one-of-a-kind property that dates back to the 1890s and stands in an idyllic rural setting within Mansfield Woodhouse.

Offers of more than £650,000 are being invited by Mansfield estate agents Staton & Cushley for the four-bedroom home, with stunning views, which can be found at Nettleworth Manor, off Leeming Lane North.

Surrounded by open fields, it is accessible via one of two country lanes that take you to a picture-perfect courtyard, where the unique property stretches before you.

Inside, you are greeted by a grand entrance hall that leads to a spacious lounge with French doors leading out to the back garden. Also on the ground floor are a kitchen/diner, two of the bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as an office, a utility room, a Jack and Jill bathroom and access to a double garage.

The upper floor hosts an open galley landing and the other two bedrooms, including a superb master with a dressing room. Both have en suite facilities.

The property sits on a large plot that includes a well-maintained and established garden featuring a patio, lawn, trees and shrubs and even a tranquil pond for koi fish.

Check out our photo gallery below and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Courtyard setting Another shot of the courtyard in which the Mansfield Woodhouse property sits. It is surrounded by a handful of exclusive homes and open fields.

Charming entrance The charming entrance to the property, complete with distinctive front door and overhead clock.

Come on inside! The front door opens into this grand entrance hall, which boasts a travertine marble floor and two storage cupboards.

View from above A view of the front door and entrance hall from the open gallery landing on the first floor.