Beautiful enclosed paddock is eyecatching front garden at this Mansfield house
So how about this for a front garden? Your very own, beautiful, enclosed paddock! Impressive, eh?
It’s the eyecatching, standout feature of a magnificent six-bedroom house in Mansfield that is on the market for a guide price of £650,000 with estate agents Purplebricks.
Just step out the front door, stroll down the driveway and there it is, in all its leafy, verdant glory, complete with a lovely seating area beneath the trees.
Considered perfect for a professional couple or a growing, established family, the executive, detached property can be found on Paddock Close, off High Oakham Hill and not far from Nottingham Road.
The location is considered more than enviable, given that it is close to excellent schools, a leisure centre, pubs, restaurants and a range of independent shops.
It is also within walking distance of Mansfield town centre, although a regular bus service passes nearby too.
Immaculate throughout, the house is spread over three floors, with the ground floor made up of an entrance hall, upgraded kitchen/diner, lounge, dining room, utility room, office and snug or bar area.
On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to four double bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes and en suites, plus a family bathroom.
The remaining two double bedrooms, one of which has access to an en suite, can be found on the second floor.
Outside, enclosed, landscaped gardens at the back complement that paddock at the front, while there is also a double garage and a large driveway for off-street parking.
Seeing is believing, so check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.