Not often do beautiful bungalows like this come on to the market in Mansfield. So no wonder it is raising eyebrows among property-hunters.

Spacious, detached and immaculately presented, the two-bedroom gem can be found on Beverley Drive in the highly desirable Berry Hill area of town.

It also sits on a landscaped plot, complete with a glorious, superbly maintained rear garden, and yet can be bought for under half a million, with Mansfield estate agents Richard Watkinson and Partners offering it for £450,000.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The property was previously a three-bedroom bungalow before two of the bedrooms were amalgamated to create a substantial master. It could easily be converted back, if required.

"It is seldom for bungalows on Beverley Drive to come on to the market, and internal viewing is highly recommended.”

You will be struck by how tastefully decorated the bungalow is as you make your way through an entrance hall, large open-plan lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, dining area and conservatory. That master bedroom boasts an en suite, and there is a second double bedroom, plus a bathroom.

Outside, a block-paved driveway leads to a single garage, while the rest of the front contains a circular patio, pebbles, plants, shrubs and small trees.

The back garden provides the wow factor, especially as it’s enclosed on all sides. An extensive stone patio runs the full width of the bungalow and looks out on to a lawn, additional patio, plants, shrubs, stone-wall boundary, pathway and raised flowerbeds. There is also outside lighting and power points, plus a water tap.

1 . Welcoming hallway The entrance hallway offers a warm welcome to the Berry Hill bungalow. It has coving to the ceiling, a built-in storage cupboard and access to the loft via a hatch with ladder attached. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Delightful lounge Moving into the bowels of the bungalow, let's take an admiring look at the delightful open-plan lounge, which is tastefully decorated throughout. A large window overlooks the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Stunning marble fireplace A second shot of the lounge, which features a stunning marble fireplace with inset coal-effect gas fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Bright dining area The open-plan lounge flows seamlessly into this bright and inviting dining area, which has two sets of French doors. One leads out to the back garden, while the other leads into the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

