Beautiful bungalow in trendy Ravenshead could be your downsizing project

If you’re thinking of downsizing, but aren’t ready to give up all of your space, then this bungalow in the heart of trendy Ravenshead could be what you’re looking for.

It’s a three-bedroom, detached property on Longdale Avenue and is on the market for £475,000 with Hucknall estate agents Burchell Edwards.

Sitting behind privacy gates on a large corner plot, with gardens to each side, the beautiful bungalow comes highly recommended.

In brief, the interior comprises a large, recently refurbished kitchen/breakfast room, complete with integrated appliances, a great-sized living room, office space, a stunning four-piece bathroom and, at the front of the bungalow, the three bedrooms.

However, you will probably be wowed even more by the exterior, where the pride the current owners have in their gardens is clear to see. At the front, there is not only a sweeping lawn but also a couple of seating areas, one sitting under a pergola, plus plants, shrubs and flowers.

A block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple vehicles and also leads to a garage with up-and-over door.

Feel free to flick through our photo gallery below and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan

1 . Sparkling kitchen Let's start our tour of the Longdale Avenue bungalow in the kitchen/breakfast room. If it looks sparkling, that's because it has been recently refurbished, complete with white gloss units and ceiling spotlights. Double-glazed doors lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Appliances aplenty The refurbished kitchen is littered with integrated appliances, so don't bother bringing your own! They include a fridge and freezer, dish washer, induction hob with extractor over and glass splashback, electric oven and combi microwave. The floor is tiled, and the sink and drainer have a mixer tap over. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Luxurious living room Bathe in luxury in the living room or lounge at the Ravenshead bungalow. With large windows overlooking the garden, it is as bright as it is comfortable. A gas fire with surround and parquet flooring add to its appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Sit down and relax Sit down and relax in the living room of the £475,000 property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales