Beautiful bungalow in trendy Ravenshead could be your downsizing project
If you’re thinking of downsizing, but aren’t ready to give up all of your space, then this bungalow in the heart of trendy Ravenshead could be what you’re looking for.
It’s a three-bedroom, detached property on Longdale Avenue and is on the market for £475,000 with Hucknall estate agents Burchell Edwards.
Sitting behind privacy gates on a large corner plot, with gardens to each side, the beautiful bungalow comes highly recommended.
In brief, the interior comprises a large, recently refurbished kitchen/breakfast room, complete with integrated appliances, a great-sized living room, office space, a stunning four-piece bathroom and, at the front of the bungalow, the three bedrooms.
However, you will probably be wowed even more by the exterior, where the pride the current owners have in their gardens is clear to see. At the front, there is not only a sweeping lawn but also a couple of seating areas, one sitting under a pergola, plus plants, shrubs and flowers.
A block-paved driveway provides off-street parking space for multiple vehicles and also leads to a garage with up-and-over door.
Feel free to flick through our photo gallery below and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan