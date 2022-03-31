Beautiful bungalow in Mansfield that is described as 'something special'

The three-bedroom detached property is on Denby Drive in Berry Hill, and offers in the region of £350,000 are being invited.

It has been lovingly decorated and maintained by its current owners and features an array of stunning fixtures and fittings that are sure to impress.

Given that it’s also located within a sought-after location, the bungalow has so much to offer.

A lovely porch and hallway immediately gives you a homely feel. The bright and airy kitchen will convince you that you’re in the right place, as will the impressive lounge.

There’s a handy utility room and WC, and as well as the three bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as an office, you will find a modern shower room.

Outside, a private driveway leads to the front of the property and provides plenty of parking space, while at the back, a spacious garden, with a well-maintained lawn and decorative shrubs, is complemented by a patio area for seating. There is also a converted garage.

Browse through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for full information.

