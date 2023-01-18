Beat those energy bills with solar system at wonderful Mansfield Woodhouse home

At a time when we’re all keeping an eye on our soaring energy bills, properties that come with a full-blown solar system, such as this one in Mansfield Woodhouse, deserve our attention.

A wonderful family home, the four-bedroom, detached house can be found on Riverside Way and is on the market for £525,000 with estate agents EweMove.

The solar system, which features 16 panels with a capacity of 5.12kW and a fitted Solar iBoost immersion diverter, providing free hot water, is privately owned and will be transferred to whoever buys the property.

And there’s more! Other improvements made by the current owner include new double-glazing throughout, new guttering and fascias all round, a new electric door for the garage, a new decking area and fencing in the garden, a new en suite bathroom to the master bedroom and a multi-fuel log-burner in the living room.

It’s all part of a package that spans more than 2,500 square feet of living space. As a EweMove spokesperson says: “You cannot fully appreciate the size of this property without a detailed viewing.”

Our photo gallery below provides the next best thing to a viewing, so feel free to flick through it. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

In brief, a welcoming hallway guides you to the main rooms on the ground floor. The open-plan kitchen is modern and new and opens up into a large family room, while the luxurious living room gives access to the dining room.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms and a single. And outside, a private garden at the back includes a hot tub and a patio area with a free-standing sauna.

At the front, a block-paved driveway offers off-street parking for up to five cars close to the double garage.

To put the icing on the cake, the house is close to excellent shops, schools, amenities and transport links.

1. New open-plan kitchen Let's start our tour of the Mansfield Woodhouse gem in this modern, open-plan kitchen, which is brand new. It is fitted with a range of glossy units, premium, integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. It also contains a comfortable living area. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

2. Garden views A second shot of the classy kitchen, which also features expansive windows, giving views of the back garden at the £525,000 property. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

3. Picture-frame doors Not only are there expansive windows in the kitchen/living area but also new, sliding picture-frame doors that give access to the garden at the back of the house. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales

4. Living room luxury Here is the large living room at the Riverside Way property. It oozes luxury, with a feature fireplace and log burner adding warmth and character. In the background, sliding doors give access to the kitchen/living area. Photo: EweMove Photo Sales