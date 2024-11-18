Be prepared to be blown away by this incredible detached family home in Mansfield

The property in Paddock Close, Mansfield, is on the market for £550,000 to £600,000 and boasts almost 3,000 square foot of living space with the addition of the double garage.

Downstairs guests are welcomed by an impressive and spacious entrance hall boasting a gorgeous staircase.

The heart of the home is a stunning modern open plan spacious kitchen with a beautiful dining section. The kitchen also provides access out onto the garden for the all important al fresco dining.

Off the kitchen is a very handy utility room and four magnificent reception rooms including a spacious office, elegant dining room, spacious lounge and breath taking entertainment room which resembles a trendy orangery with doors leading out onto the garden.

The property also benefits from a downstairs WC.

The property has five great size bedrooms all featuring fitted wardrobes and the potential of a sixth bedroom, currently being used as a large make up/dressing area.

The first floor has four great size bedrooms, all of which feature fitted wardrobes and two of which feature en-suites. The main bathroom is also located on this floor.

On the second floor is a further two bedrooms should you wish, making this property a six bedroom house.

The garden features a large patio area, a beautifully large laid to lawn area, as well as a raised area surrounded by gorgeous shrubs, plants and trees making this superb garden even more private.

Situated in a fabulous neighbourhood, this incredible home is tucked away, whilst boasting a lovely driveway and a double garage.

This property makes a fantastic family home.

1 . Kerb appeal This stunning property is located in an excellent neighbourhood with great schools and amenities nearby Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Entertaining space One of four magnificent reception rooms, perfect for entertaining Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dinner party An elegant dining room is the perfect place for family meals or dinner parties Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Heart of the home Stunning modern open plan spacious kitchen with a beautiful dining section. The kitchen also provides access out onto the stunning garden for the all important al fresco dining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales