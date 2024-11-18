Be prepared to be blown away by this incredible detached family home in Mansfield

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
This five bed family home has been beautifully transformed into a highly sophisticated home, boasting a blend of style, charm and elegance throughout.

The property in Paddock Close, Mansfield, is on the market for £550,000 to £600,000 and boasts almost 3,000 square foot of living space with the addition of the double garage.

Downstairs guests are welcomed by an impressive and spacious entrance hall boasting a gorgeous staircase.

The heart of the home is a stunning modern open plan spacious kitchen with a beautiful dining section. The kitchen also provides access out onto the garden for the all important al fresco dining.

Off the kitchen is a very handy utility room and four magnificent reception rooms including a spacious office, elegant dining room, spacious lounge and breath taking entertainment room which resembles a trendy orangery with doors leading out onto the garden.

The property also benefits from a downstairs WC.

The property has five great size bedrooms all featuring fitted wardrobes and the potential of a sixth bedroom, currently being used as a large make up/dressing area.

The first floor has four great size bedrooms, all of which feature fitted wardrobes and two of which feature en-suites. The main bathroom is also located on this floor.

On the second floor is a further two bedrooms should you wish, making this property a six bedroom house.

The garden features a large patio area, a beautifully large laid to lawn area, as well as a raised area surrounded by gorgeous shrubs, plants and trees making this superb garden even more private.

Situated in a fabulous neighbourhood, this incredible home is tucked away, whilst boasting a lovely driveway and a double garage.

This property makes a fantastic family home.

This stunning property is located in an excellent neighbourhood with great schools and amenities nearby

1. Kerb appeal

This stunning property is located in an excellent neighbourhood with great schools and amenities nearby Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
One of four magnificent reception rooms, perfect for entertaining

2. Entertaining space

One of four magnificent reception rooms, perfect for entertaining Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An elegant dining room is the perfect place for family meals or dinner parties

3. Dinner party

An elegant dining room is the perfect place for family meals or dinner parties Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Stunning modern open plan spacious kitchen with a beautiful dining section. The kitchen also provides access out onto the stunning garden for the all important al fresco dining.

4. Heart of the home

Stunning modern open plan spacious kitchen with a beautiful dining section. The kitchen also provides access out onto the stunning garden for the all important al fresco dining. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice