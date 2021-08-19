Be amazed by ‘wonderful’ five-bedroom detached Mansfield home

The property, on Waterson Oaks, Berry Hill, is described as a “wonderful, detached family home”, which is “sure to become a family favourite”.
In its listing on property website Zoopla, estate agent BuckleyBrown, which is marketing the property, says: “Pull up outside... and be amazed.
“Offering spacious accommodation throughout, this home has been presented to an enviable standard.
“There is a paved driveway to the front offering ample parking and a beautiful rear garden that is mainly laid to lawn, we are certain this home will impress upon internal viewing.”
Ground-floor highlights include the formal lounge, ‘impressive’ kitchen “designed with a modern family in mind”, utility room, separate dining room and a sitting room.
The listing says: “Leading from the sitting room, you will find a further room which currently lends itself well as a games room and would make the perfect entertaining space.”
On the first floor are “five wonderfully presented bedrooms”, with the master benefiting from its own ensuite, and a family bathroom .