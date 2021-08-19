Be amazed by ‘wonderful’ five-bedroom detached Mansfield home

The property, on Waterson Oaks, Berry Hill, is described as a “wonderful, detached family home”, which is “sure to become a family favourite”.

In its listing on property website Zoopla, estate agent BuckleyBrown, which is marketing the property, says: “Pull up outside... and be amazed.

“Offering spacious accommodation throughout, this home has been presented to an enviable standard.

“There is a paved driveway to the front offering ample parking and a beautiful rear garden that is mainly laid to lawn, we are certain this home will impress upon internal viewing.”

Ground-floor highlights include the formal lounge, ‘impressive’ kitchen “designed with a modern family in mind”, utility room, separate dining room and a sitting room.

The listing says: “Leading from the sitting room, you will find a further room which currently lends itself well as a games room and would make the perfect entertaining space.”

On the first floor are “five wonderfully presented bedrooms”, with the master benefiting from its own ensuite, and a family bathroom .

1. Lounge The formal lounge has been decorated in a neutral colour palette and has been complemented well with modern fixtures and fittings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Lounge The home "enjoys a fine position in the sought area of Berry Hill". Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Sitting room The separate sitting room has plenty of space for all of the family to appreciate Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Sitting room Offering spacious accommodation throughout, this home has been presented to an enviable standard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales