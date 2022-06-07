Fast forward 40 years and Goose Green Lane in the village of Shirland, near Alfreton is the location for a battle of a very different kind.

One being fought by property-seekers to secure this delightful and unique three-bedroom home on the market with Ripley-based estate agents Smartmove Homes for £320,000.

It is unique because the building was, in a former life, a school. It has been converted and renovated to a very high specification, and Smartmove Homes expect there to be a lot of interest in buying it, so arranging an internal inspection as soon as possible is recommended.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious living room, separate sitting room and downstairs WC.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, with an en suite to the master, and a modern, four-piece bathroom suite.

Outside, you will find an enclosed garden, plus a double garage and off-street parking for two vehicles.

Cosy living room - The living room is spacious and bright, with French doors leading out to the back garden.

Open-plan kitchen/diner - The kitchen is modern, with an integrated dishwasher, washing machine, induction hob, electric oven and extractor fan. There is space also for an American fridge/freezer.

Pleasant dining space - The dining area features attractive Karndean flooring.

The dining area is attached to the kitchen in an open-plan format that is spacious and stylish.