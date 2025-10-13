BARN CONVERSION: Unique countryside property in Mansfield on the market for £600,000

The breathtaking property in Penniment Lane is on the market for offers over £600,000 and is surrounded by idyllic countryside offering unrivalled views.

Perfect for those with a passion for outdoor walks, bike rides, or equestrian pursuits the home is conveniently located across from a local working farm that provides fresh produce from its farm shop and butchers.

Accessed via a shared electric gated entry, the property is approached by a generous driveway, providing ample off-street parking for multiple vehicles.

The entrance opens into a spacious kitchen, which maintains the barn’s original rustic charm while offering all the amenities needed for family living. In keeping with the barn’s history, the kitchen is a beautiful blend of functionality and character and a well-appointed guest WC is also conveniently located nearby.

From the kitchen, you’ll find steps that lead down to the utility room providing further worktop space, washing machine, tumble-dryer, chest freezer and an abundance of space for storage.

Prepare to be in awe as you slide open the disappearing doors to the dining room; this is truly the heart of the home.

With floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-folding doors on both the front and rear of the property, natural light pours in, creating a bright, airy atmosphere that effortlessly connects you to the beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Tile flooring with underfloor heating provides comfort, while the elevated first-floor open galleried landing adds a striking visual element, adding a sense of openness and space to the room. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or enjoying a quiet family meal, the views and atmosphere will always leave you feeling inspired. Step through the double doors from the dining room into the living room - this space is something truly special exuding character and charm.

The exposed beams which stretch across the ceiling create an incredible sense of space and a timeless atmosphere. The stone fireplace, complete with a log-burning stove, is the focal point of the room, offering a cosy warmth in the winter months where the past meets the present in perfect harmony. Moving upstairs the open galleried landing provides the perfect space to relax and take in the open views and the first-floor accommodation is just as impressive, with three beautifully appointed bedrooms, each full of character and natural light. The master suite is truly a retreat, featuring the barn's original stone windows, which add a touch of history and character. A walk-through wardrobe provides ample storage.

Two en-suites serve bedrooms two and three in the first and second floor guest wing, occupying the historic dovecote.

The stylish family bathroom with feature freestanding bath, sleek fixtures, and a separate large shower features a luxurious design that blends contemporary style with the rustic charm of the barn. Beyond the stunning interiors, the property stands within a beautiful setting, offering a tranquil spot to relax or entertain. With private outdoor spaces including patio areas perfect for al fresco dining, this home invites you to enjoy the outdoors as much as the inside.

Surrounded by countryside and fields where horses peacefully graze, you’ll have the feeling of complete seclusion, yet the convenience of local amenities and transport links nearby. To find out more or book a viewing contact Frank Innes on 01623 889270.

1 . Idyllic Surrounded by idyllic countryside, this property offers unrivalled views and is perfect for those with a passion for outdoor walks, bike rides, or equestrian pursuits, and is conveniently located across from a local working farm that provides fresh produce from its farm shop and butchers. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breathtaking Nestled within the heart of the countryside, this breathtaking 1700s Grade II listed three-bedroom barn conversion is the epitome of rural charm and modern living. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Rustic This space is something truly special; the living room exudes character and charm. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales