BARGAIN BUYS: The 9 cheapest properties on the market in Mansfield for first time buyers or investors

2. 1 bed flat, Shirland Drive, Mansfield - £40,000
A well-presented ground floor apartment which is situated in an ideal location close to a large supermarket and amenities. Ideal for investors, first time buyers, or those seeking a bungalow alternative. The property offers a spacious lounge, a modern and well maintained kitchen, a good sized bedroom, and a contemporary wet room. Outside there is resident parking for added convenience. With an estimated rental income of £550 pcm. Photo: Zoopla
3. 1 bed flat, Cedar Close, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £56,500
It is in close proximity to valuable amenities, is able to generate rewarding rental returns and has a tenant currently situated. This well-kept home features a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a lounge and a kitchen. It currently produces an annual gross income of £6,000 which could be increased by the new owner to a market rate of £7,200 with long term tenants currently situated. Considering the purchase price, this will make for a worthwhile addition to an investors property portfolio. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed terraced house, Victoria Street, Mansfield - £60,000
A well-presented two-bedroom terraced house on situated in an ideal location, the property is within walking distance to the Mansfield town centre, close to local primary schools, shops and transport links. Accommodation comprising; lounge, dining room and kitchen to the rear of the property. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a large family bathroom. Externally, there is a low maintenance garden to the rear and on street parking to the front. The property is currently tenanted and generating a rental income of £400 pcm, if the property sells to another landlord they would love to stay and can pay 600PCM. This would make an ideal investment for any landlord looking to expand their portfolio. Photo: Zoopla