BARGAIN BUYS: The 9 cheapest properties on the market in Mansfield for first time buyers or investors

4 . 2 bed terraced house, Victoria Street, Mansfield - £60,000

A well-presented two-bedroom terraced house on situated in an ideal location, the property is within walking distance to the Mansfield town centre, close to local primary schools, shops and transport links. Accommodation comprising; lounge, dining room and kitchen to the rear of the property. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a large family bathroom. Externally, there is a low maintenance garden to the rear and on street parking to the front. The property is currently tenanted and generating a rental income of £400 pcm, if the property sells to another landlord they would love to stay and can pay 600PCM. This would make an ideal investment for any landlord looking to expand their portfolio. Photo: Zoopla