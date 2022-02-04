With a guide price of just £25,000, could this two-bedroom town house on Carlton Street in Mansfield prove to be a bargain? It is to be sold via an online auction at underthehammer.com

Bargain buy? Your chance to pick up a house in Mansfield for just £25,000

You’d do well to pick up a house for just £25,000 anywhere in the country these days, let alone in Mansfield.

But that’s the guide price for this two-bedroom property on Carlton Street, which is going under the hammer at an online auction.

Although the vacant, freehold town house is very much in need of modernisation, interest in it is expected to be keen.

It would be ideal for either an owner occupier or someone keen to invest in the property market, renovate, sell on or rent out.

What’s more, the house could well be suitable for an extension to the rear, subject to planning permission from Mansfield District Council.

Located in a quiet residential area, close to the A60 Woodhouse Road and to The Brunts Academy, the property consists of one reception room, a kitchen and, upstairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms, plus a family bathroom. Outside, there is a large, turfed garden at the back.

The property is being marketed by Royal Estates, of Birmingham, but there is no need to call them to arrange a viewing.

Instead, three special viewing days have been scheduled, with no appointment necessary.

The first is today (Friday, February 4) from 10 am to 10.30 am, followed by Saturday, February 12 (10 am to 10.30 am) and Friday, February 25 (10 am to 10.30 am).

Check out our limited photo gallery, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. In need of modernisation

As you can see from this photo of the reception room, the interior of the house is in need of modernisation. But that might suit those who love a project.

2. Far from forlorn

Considering the house could do with a facelift, the kitchen looks far from forlorn. It is a good size too.

3. Main bedroom

The main bedroom is a respectable size. Space for a double bed and wardrobes.

4. Compact office?

The second bedroom is more compact than the main, but could be converted into a compact office if you're working from home.

