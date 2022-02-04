But that’s the guide price for this two-bedroom property on Carlton Street, which is going under the hammer at an online auction.

Although the vacant, freehold town house is very much in need of modernisation, interest in it is expected to be keen.

It would be ideal for either an owner occupier or someone keen to invest in the property market, renovate, sell on or rent out.

What’s more, the house could well be suitable for an extension to the rear, subject to planning permission from Mansfield District Council.

Located in a quiet residential area, close to the A60 Woodhouse Road and to The Brunts Academy, the property consists of one reception room, a kitchen and, upstairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms, plus a family bathroom. Outside, there is a large, turfed garden at the back.

The property is being marketed by Royal Estates, of Birmingham, but there is no need to call them to arrange a viewing.

Instead, three special viewing days have been scheduled, with no appointment necessary.

The first is today (Friday, February 4) from 10 am to 10.30 am, followed by Saturday, February 12 (10 am to 10.30 am) and Friday, February 25 (10 am to 10.30 am).

Check out our limited photo gallery, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. In need of modernisation As you can see from this photo of the reception room, the interior of the house is in need of modernisation. But that might suit those who love a project. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Far from forlorn Considering the house could do with a facelift, the kitchen looks far from forlorn. It is a good size too. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Main bedroom The main bedroom is a respectable size. Space for a double bed and wardrobes. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Compact office? The second bedroom is more compact than the main, but could be converted into a compact office if you're working from home. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales