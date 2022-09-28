Back to the future at fantastic house with swimming pool and bar in Langold
It might date back to the 1930s, but this fantastic four-bedroom house in Worksop is truly fit for the modern age, complete with swimming pool and log cabin-style bar.
Positioned on the extremely popular run of executive homes on Doncaster Road in Langold, the detached property is on the market for £580,000 with Dinnington estate agents Reeds Rains.
A spokesperson for Reeds Rains said: “Properties like this do not come around very often. It is truly unique.”
Sitting on a large plot of land, the house boasts a beautiful interior, with the ground floor comprising lounge, kitchen diner, family room, utility room and office.
Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has its own balcony and two of which have en suite bathrooms, plus the family bathroom.
But the wow factor is reserved for the superb garden, which is a credit to the current owner and features many amazing qualities, not least that swimming pool and bar.
Add a fire pit, outdoor kitchen, dining areas, garden room, large patio areas, vegetable garden, chicken coop, mature trees, plants and shrubs, and outside lighting, and it’s clear you have a garden as spectacular as it gets. What’s more, it backs on to open farmland, with terrific views.
Please check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.