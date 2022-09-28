Back to the future at fantastic house with swimming pool and bar in Langold

Positioned on the extremely popular run of executive homes on Doncaster Road in Langold, the detached property is on the market for £580,000 with Dinnington estate agents Reeds Rains.

A spokesperson for Reeds Rains said: “Properties like this do not come around very often. It is truly unique.”

Sitting on a large plot of land, the house boasts a beautiful interior, with the ground floor comprising lounge, kitchen diner, family room, utility room and office.

Upstairs, you will find all four bedrooms, one of which has its own balcony and two of which have en suite bathrooms, plus the family bathroom.

But the wow factor is reserved for the superb garden, which is a credit to the current owner and features many amazing qualities, not least that swimming pool and bar.

Add a fire pit, outdoor kitchen, dining areas, garden room, large patio areas, vegetable garden, chicken coop, mature trees, plants and shrubs, and outside lighting, and it’s clear you have a garden as spectacular as it gets. What’s more, it backs on to open farmland, with terrific views.

1. Slick kitchen diner We begin our tour of the Doncaster Road house in the slick kitchen diner, which features a central island with an integrated hob and a fan-assisted hood, suspended from the ceiling. Also integrated are a double electric oven, dishwasher and wine cooler, while attractive units and worktops, spotlights to the ceiling and an ornate fireplace add to the room's appeal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Traditional lounge The traditional lounge is bright and light thanks to a front-facing, double-glazed bay window. The room also features a central chimney breast, wood flooring and a cast-iron central-heating radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Fabulous family room As well as the lounge, the ground floor includes this fabulous family room. Double-glazed French doors lead to the back garden, while patio doors at the side lead to the external patio area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Spacious and relaxing Here is another view of the family room, which is both spacious and relaxing. In the background, you can see the dining area, which is part of the kitchen diner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales