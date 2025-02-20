Avant Homes opens new four-bedroom showhome at £47m, 200 home Somercotes development

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has opened a new four-bedroom showhome at its £47m, 200-home Seely Fields development in Somercotes, near Alfreton.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located off Birchwood Lane, the development comprises a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 16 of Avant Homes’ practically design, energy efficient house types.

Prices range from £167,996 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Denby house type to £409,995 for a five-bedroom detached Thornton house type.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selected homes at Seely Fields are available with a range of incentives. These include My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home

Open plan - The Horbury boasts an open-plan, living, dining and kitchen area

Interested buyers can now visit the four-bedroom detached Horbury showhome to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

On the ground floor, the Horbury features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom and a WC.

At the rear of the property, there is a large open plan kitchen dining room with modern integrated appliances and a family dining space with French doors leading to the rear garden. There is also a utility room which has an outside door and a large storage cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first floor, the main bedroom is served by an ensuite shower room, whilst a large double bedroom and two single bedrooms share the use of a family bathroom. The generous landing space also features an additional storage cupboard. The Horbury also benefits from a detached garage.

Spacious lounge - the generously sized lounge in the Horbury offers a place for the whole family to relax

The housebuilder has also opened a marketing suite at Seely Fields, allowing prospective buyers to visit and speak to the Avant Homes sales team about the available homes at the development.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales and marketing, David Warren, said: “Seely Fields has already generated significant interest from a range of prospective buyers, so we are pleased to open our new showhome at the development.

“The Horbury is a fantastic example of our commitment to delivering energy-efficient, practically designed homes that cater to the needs of modern family living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Somercotes is a highly desirable location, offering excellent schools, local amenities and convenient access to Derby, Nottingham, and the surrounding Derbyshire countryside.

Now open - Avant Homes has opened the Horbury showhome (pictured) at its Seely Fields development in Somercotes

“With our marketing suite and showhome now open, interested buyers should visit Seely Fields to view the Horbury showhome and speak with our sales team about making the move to our new development.”

The marketing suite at Seely Fields is open 10-5pm Thursday to Sunday and 3-5pm on Monday.

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Seely Fields’.