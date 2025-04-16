Avant Homes launches first homes for sale at £29m, 104-home development in Eastwood, near Nottingham

Now available - The Thornton (CGI shown) is one of the new homes for sale at Lawrence Point, Eastwood

Housebuilder Avant Homes East Midlands has released the first homes for sale at its £29m, 104 new home Lawrence Point development in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

Located on Lynncroft, the development will comprise a mix of two-, three- and five-bedroom homes and feature 12 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types.

Prices for the new homes range from £270,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Oakwood house type to £422,000 for a five-bedroom detached Thornton house type.

Of the new homes released, the Thornton is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces that suit modern day living.

On the ground floor, the Thornton’s hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen dining room, with modern integrated appliances and French doors leading to the rear garden.

The downstairs is completed by a spacious lounge, an additional snug, a WC and a dedicated utility room, which has a door to the outside.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from a private en-suite shower room, whilst a further double bedroom and three single bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes East Midlands head of sales, David Warren, said: “It is fantastic to launch the first homes for sale at our Lawrence Point development to buyers looking to move in or to Eastwood.

“Eastwood is a great residential location, surrounded by natural woodlands and offering excellent commuter links into Nottingham and Sheffield.

“Now that the first homes are available, any prospective buyers should contact our sales team to learn more about how we can make their next ideal move to Lawrence Point a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Lawrence Point’ or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk