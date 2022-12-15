Attractive, upgraded £240,000 bungalow in Kirkby can't fail to impress

Thinking of downsizing or even retiring? Or maybe you’re single and still searching for that first home? Then why not cast your eye over this attractive, two-bedroom bungalow?

Offers in the region of £240,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for the beautifully presented, detached property that can be found on Nuncargate Road.

Not only is it well proportioned, complete with a low-maintenance, enclosed garden. The freehold bungalow has also been recently upgraded by the current owner, resulting in new flooring, new carpets and a new security alarm system.

What’s more, a block-paved, private driveway provides plenty of space for off-street parking and also leads to gated access to a detached garage.

Inside, the bungalow comprises a modern, fitted kitchen, spacious living room, hallway, two good-sized double bedrooms, a lovely conservatory and a stylish shower room.

It’s located in a sought-after area of Kirkby too, close to shops, amenities and transport links.

You can’t fail to be impressed as you browse through our photo gallery below. To check out a floor plan and for more information, visit the Zoopla website here.

1. Lovely living room Our tour of the interior of the Kirkby bungalow begins in this lovely living room. It is surprisingly spacious and thoroughly comfortable. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Sit back and relax A second shot of the cosy living room. Sit back and relax. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Beautifully presented Like all the rooms in the Nuncargate Road bungalow, the living room is beautifully presented. It is bright too, thanks to a large window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Winter warmth Fire, TV, sofa. What else do you want from your winter nights? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales